Trent Alexander-Arnold has named the three greatest goals in football history. The Liverpool star has revolutionised the full-back position following his break through at Anfield back in 2016. While typically expected to contribute heavily defensively, the Englishman demonstrated incredible ability going forward and offering something in the final third. There were few full-backs quite like him and he's considered one of the best passers in the world.

He's shone at Anfield over the years and, at 26 years old, can already be considered a Liverpool legend. Despite being a defender, he knows a thing or two about scoring great goals as well. Alexander-Arnold is no stranger to taking aim from distance and firing a rocket past the opposition goalkeeper.

As such, he appreciates unbelievable goals and he once named the three greatest strikers of all time on social media. It's hard to argue with his choices.

Trent's Three Best Goals Ever

He includes one former Liverpool star's effort

Back in 2020, the full-back jumped onto social media and revealed the three goals he thought were the very best ever. On X (Twitter), he posted that Steven Gerrard's strike for Liverpool against Olympiacos, Thierry Henry's effort against Manchester United and Zinedine Zidane's volley against Bayer Leverkusen were the three best goals ever. He admitted he was taking in the opposition and the importance of the goal as factors when deciding the best.

Recently, Alexander-Arnold again spoke about Zidane's effort against Leverkusen and reiterated his belief that it is the greatest goal of all time. After signing a new deal with Adidas, the full-back was presented with some brand-new football boots inspired by the classic Adidas Predator boots that the likes of David Beckham and Zidane once wore. The boots featured the commentary from the former's free-kick against Greece and the latter's volley against Leverkusen.

He didn't have to be informed about the second one, though, recognising the commentary immediately and, via quotes shared by the Liverpool Echo, saying:

"No, I know what goal that is! For me, the best goal I’ve ever seen. The best goal that’s ever been scored. Zidane’s volley [against Leverkusen in the 2002 Champions League final]. By far the best goal ever. Like to do that with your weak foot. You wouldn’t even believe how difficult that is. "The best players in the world, 100 goes at that with their best foot, and they’re not doing that. Have I [tried to recreate it]? No, I couldn’t dare do that! Are you crazy? I’d pull a muscle! Nah, to do that on your weak foot, for me that’s the best goal I’ve ever, ever seen. Like nothing will ever come close to that."

The admission that Alexander-Arnold believes Zidane's goal is the greatest ever might not be encouraging for Liverpool fans as the defender continues to be linked with a move to the Frenchman's former club, Real Madrid.