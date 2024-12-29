Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed that Old Trafford is his favourite stadium to play at, praising the atmosphere and how hostile the environment is whenever Liverpool face off against Manchester United at the venue. The full-back is one of the greatest in Premier League history and has helped revolutionise what it means to play the position.

Having come through the ranks at Anfield, he's been a firm fixture of the Reds' side throughout the entirety of his career. He's become one of the club's all-time best Premier League players and has been involved in some incredible moments as a result. Having won a Champions League trophy and the Premier League title during his time on the pitch, Alexander-Arnold is used to playing on the grandest stages and under the brightest lights.

Over the course of his 350 games for Liverpool, the right-back has played hundreds of times at Anfield but has also shown out at iconic venues such as Camp Nou, Santiago Bernabeu and the Allianz Arena. He's played in the very best atmospheres over the years, but the one ground he enjoys playing at the most is United's 'Theatre of Dreams'.

Related Trent Alexander-Arnold Named the Toughest Opponent of his Career Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold said this Chelsea icon is the toughest opponent he has faced in football.

Alexander-Arnold Enjoys the Challenge of Visiting Old Trafford

He likes the hostile atmosphere

Liverpool and United have one of the most heated rivalries in English football history and Alexander-Arnold loves the atmosphere that those matches provide, especially the hostile reception his side receives at Old Trafford. Speaking to Goal, he revealed the Theatre of Dreams was his favourite venue to play at and explained all at around 01:00 in the video below.

"I would say Old Trafford. I like the challenge. I like how hostile it is."

The Englishman has already been involved in some very memorable matches at Old Trafford. Just earlier this season, his Liverpool side thrashed United 3-0 on their home turf. The stadium might not be in the best of conditions right now, with numerous leaks and even a mice infestation, but historically, it's still one of the best venues in all football and the atmosphere is unlike any other.

Related Why Trent Alexander-Arnold Wears Number 66 for Liverpool Since making his debut for Liverpool back in 2016, Trent Alexander-Arnold has worn the number 66 shirt.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and company have a huge task on their hands when it comes to restoring United to its past glory and fixing the issues at Old Trafford is one of the most important jobs they have to deal with first. It's not going to be cheap, but the ground is in need of repair. There's been talk of the Red Devils replacing their famous ground altogether and building a brand-new stadium, but the venue holds a soft spot in the hearts of any football historian and is clearly one that current players appreciate too.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 29/12/2024.