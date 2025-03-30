Across the 2024/25 season, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s name has never been far from conversations. The Liverpool right-back is in the final year of his contract, something around which there has been much speculation as he, along with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, face uncertain futures at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 254 17 64 Champions League 60 2 12 Europa League 5 0 2 FA Cup 13 1 2 League Cup 10 0 6

Liverpool are desperate for Salah and van Dijk to remain at the club and while the same is true of the England international, it appears Alexander-Arnold is edging closer to a Real Madrid move. The defender is a product of the Liverpool youth academy and has never represented another club, so the potential loss of a hometown hero would be especially bitter.

At 26 years of age, which can be easy to forget given he has been playing for almost a decade, Alexander-Arnold is entering the prime of his career. Despite the emotions around his potential move to Real Madrid, it has long been known that the Spanish juggernauts are infamously hard to say no to, something only bolstered by their tendency to win silverware more often than not.

With a move, Alexander-Arnold’s net worth could be prone to change in the coming months should it go through. As it stands, however, what is the net worth of Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Current Net Worth

England international is worth millions

As can be expected with a footballer at the highest level, Alexander-Arnold’s net worth is anything but low. The defender signed a contract extension with Liverpool back in 2021 which, according to Express, was worth £29 million which, when incorporated with any endorsements he has, means Alexander-Arnold has a net worth of around £33 million.

Such a staggering number is almost the norm for elite footballers in the modern era of the game, which has seen more money put into the sport than ever before. Given that Alexander-Arnold’s net worth in December 2023 was around £2.5 million, it is clear that the defender’s stock has rapidly risen in recent years and will no doubt only continue on that trend.