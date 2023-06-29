Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the most exciting talents the Premier League and England have on offer right now and has been dominating games since his teen years.

The product of Liverpool's youth system has shot up through the ranks of the Merseyside club since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp in 2015.

But just how much money has he made in his career so far? And what kind of cash is the defender bringing in on a weekly basis?

This article has been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with stats and figures provided by Capology, Salarysport and Transfermarkt. Here is Trent Alexander-Arnold's net worth.

Net Worth

According to The SportsLite, Alexander-Arnold's current net worth in 2023 is £2.5 million.

The 24-year-old still has the prime years left ahead of him in his career, so this current total will only increase in the coming years and seasons.

A transfer move to another club could also bring this total even higher, however, it's unlikely Liverpool would let one of their prized assets leave the squad anytime soon.

All in all, the defender's net worth is extremely impressive, especially when you consider how young he still is and Liverpool fans will be hoping he can keep up his terrific form for them.

Salary

Alexander-Arnold currently earns a cool £180,000 per week at Liverpool and is currently the joint fourth-highest earner at the club alongside Fabinho.

This means the right-back now turned potential midfield maestro brings in £9,360,000 million per year from playing for the Merseyside giants. Crazy numbers.

His current contract with the Reds comes to an end in June 2025 and he currently has £28,080,000 million gross pay remaining on this contract to earn. However, it's likely Liverpool will offer him an extension.

It's fair to say one of England's brightest talents is being very much compensated for his work on the pitch and with his star growing ever bigger, he'll be bringing in way more than this pretty soon.

Achievements

The Liverpool starlet has already won seven trophies during his career with the Reds and will be hoping to add many more as his career progresses. We've listed them all in a table for you below to digest a bit easier.

Club Trophies Liverpool UEFA Champions League: 2018/2019 Liverpool UEFA Super Cup: 2019/2020 Liverpool Premier League: 2020 Liverpool FIFA Club World Cup: 2020 Liverpool FA Cup: 2022 Liverpool League Cup: 2022 Liverpool Community Sheild: 2023

Alexander-Arnold joins a young batch of England superstars winning trophies all over Europe at the moment as the Premier League's dominance continues to grow.

Market Value

His current market value comes in at £56 million. Nevertheless, this is rather low compared to his career-high market value of £94 million back in 2019.

Career Stats

Obviously, with a net worth and salary as high as the Liverpool defenders, you need to be putting in performances on the pitch.

The defender has currently played 292 matches so far in his career, scoring 20 goals and assisting 76 in the 23,873 minutes he's played.

Alexander-Arnold also plays for England and has made 20 appearances for the Three Lions. During the 1,441 minutes he's played for his country, the 24-year-old has scored two goals and provided five assists.