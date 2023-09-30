Highlights Trent Alexander-Arnold, a product of Liverpool's academy, has a promising future at the club, according to Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin.

The young defender's talent and development make him a valuable asset for Liverpool's long-term plans.

Alexander-Arnold's journey from the academy to the first team exemplifies Liverpool's commitment to nurturing young talent and securing their place within the club.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold came through the academy at Anfield, and Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin has dropped an interesting claim to GIVEMESPORT about his future at the club.

The England international has become a key player for the Reds over the last few years.

Liverpool news - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold has been at Liverpool since he was a kid and has developed into a first-team player over the last few years. Still only 24, the Liverpool-born defender was appointed as vice-captain ahead of this season, with Jurgen Klopp showing immense faith in the right-back. Undoubtedly, it will have been a huge honour for the boyhood Red to be given such a big responsibility for the team he loves.

Read More: Footage Of Trent Alexander-Arnold Finding Out He's Liverpool's New Vice-CaptainAlexander-Arnold's £180k-a-week contract is set to expire in 2025, but the Merseyside club are now looking to tie him down to a long-term deal. According to 90min, Liverpool are close to agreeing a new contract for the 24-year-old which could see the defender earn £250k-a-week at Anfield. The report adds that Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in bringing Alexander-Arnold to Spain, so it's no surprise to see Liverpool fighting to get him to put pen to paper.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn't see Alexander-Arnold ever playing for another club in the future. However, Jones hints that if Barcelona or Madrid do make a move for the right-back, it might be a different story.

There's one thing that could stop Alexander-Arnold being a one-club man

Alexander-Arnold is loved by the majority of fans at Anfield, so there appears to be, from the outside looking in, little reason for him to seek a move away from Merseyside. The England international has spent his whole career at the club and Klopp and his team have shown a lot of faith in him by offering him the vice-captaincy role.

Machin has suggested that he can easily see Alexander-Arnold spending his whole career at Anfield as he's Liverpool through and through. However, the Redmen TV presenter adds that seeking a fresh challenge at some point down the road could be of interest if the 24-year-old wants to try a new experience. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Machin said...

"Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool through and through. He is vice captain, he is heir apparent to the Liverpool captain. He is just a brilliant footballer. He's loved, he's a family orientated guy as well. The only thing I think that would stop him from maybe seeing his entire career at Liverpool is maybe seeking a new challenge at some point down the road, but honestly, yeah, I could easily see Alexander-Arnold being a one-club man."

Is Alexander-Arnold irreplaceable for Liverpool?

There's certainly question marks surrounding Alexander-Arnold's ability defensively, but Klopp has found a role for him in this Liverpool side. The Premier League winner often inverts into midfield to become more involved in Liverpool's build up, and their defence becomes a back three in possession. Regardless of his ability, his new vice-captain role proves that he's an important figure at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - vs Liverpool Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Assists 1 =2nd Shots per game 1.3 8th Tackles per game 1.3 =7th Key passes per game 2.3 =1st Crosses per game 1.5 2nd Long balls per game 4.8 1st Through balls per game 0.5 1st Stats according to WhoScored

Klopp and his recruitment team will struggle to find a right-back capable of providing such an attacking threat from his position, so for the way Liverpool set up, Alexander-Arnold is irreplaceable in this side.

What's next for Liverpool?

After their difficult trip to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, LIverpool face Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League next Thursday, before another away Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Merseyside Derby against Everton follows - a game on paper that the Reds should be winning comfortably, but there's no doubt the Toffees will be bang up for this one.

After such a disappointing season, Liverpool have to bounce back and qualify for the Champions League this campaign. Klopp's side have started impressively this term and currently find themselves sitting in second place in the Premier League table. The Merseyside club are just two points behind leaders Manchester City and are yet to lose in England's top flight. Liverpool drew their opening fixture against Chelsea, before winning five on the bounce.