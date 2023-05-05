Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has named his dream four-a-side team and hasn't let club loyalties influence him at all.

Red Bull are behind a new format of tournament called ‘Four 2 Score’, which will take place across the globe this year.

27 national competitions will take place, with the winners advancing to the finals and squaring off for the right to call themselves world champions.

Teams will compete in ten-minute rounds with no goalkeeper, with goals counted as double in the first and last minute of each round.

Amateur football players have been encouraged to apply, with the formation of the tournament consisting of 12 men’s teams and six women’s teams.

To help promote the tournament, Liverpool favourite Alexander-Arnold was asked to name his dream four-a-side

Trent Alexander-Arnold picks his perfect four-a-side team

Having to pick from just four players to represent your team from a wealth of talent - past or present - is no easy task and is obviously completely subjective.

However, it would take some doing to beat his side that the England international selected.

“Me, Messi, Ronaldo [Nazario] and Zidane.” Alexander-Arnold said.

“I think mine would be more defensive, just like passing and that. I think Messi and Zidane, they would be the creators, the maestros. Ronaldo would be a lethal finisher.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold picked just one defender: himself.

Known for his precise ball-playing ability, Trent would excel in tighter spaces, so his choice makes perfect sense.

We admire the confidence, especially with no goalkeeper behind him.

His midfield picks would have to provide cover as Trent tries to keep things tight at the back.

Lionel Messi

He has also put his Champions League history with Lionel Messi aside and chose him to be one of his players to produce the magic needed in the four-a-side format.

Back in 2019, the defender went head-to-head with Messi and Barcelona in a thrilling semi-final tie.

The Reds ultimately advanced and went on to lift the coveted trophy in the final.

The potential link up between the pair would be scary for any opposition.

Zinedine Zidane

To help with Trent’s defensive duties, Zinedine Zidane could enter the fray in a more combative midfield role.

Alexander-Arnold puts his loss to Zidane’s Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final on the back burner to have the Frenchman partner Messi in the middle of the park.

Zidane’s rampant Real Madrid put Liverpool to the sword in the Kiev showdown, with a Gareth Bale double proving the difference on the night.

Zidane is also able to provide offensively and would bring ample balance and be perfect for the quick tempo nature of these games.

Ronaldo Nazario

Ronaldo Nazario

Arguably the best striker of all time, the Liverpool right-back picked Brazilian Ronaldo to lead the line in his four-man side.

With so many creators in the team already, a natural-born goalscorer is needed, and it's understandable why Alexander-Arnold picked R9 to be his lone frontman.

Very few footballers reach the heights that Ronaldo set in his career as it wasn’t just goals that made him such an incredible player.

He could dribble, deliver crosses, and score a plethora of different styles of goals – the man could do everything.