Liverpool are yet to reach an agreement with defender Trent Alexander-Arnold over a new contract, and he's more likely to move to Real Madrid than remain at Anfield, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract in the summer, meaning he looks set to leave the club on a free transfer unless the Merseyside club can reach an agreement to extend his current deal. Interest from Real Madrid could be tempting for the English right-back, and we're now edging closer to his contract expiring.

Real Madrid Move More Likely Than Liverpool Stay

Liverpool are still trying

Reporting on X, Plettenberg has confirmed that there is still no agreement between Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool over a new contract. As it stands, it's believed that he's more likely to sign for Real Madrid than extend his stay at Anfield.

The news of a move to Real Madrid being more likely than Alexander-Arnold staying with his boyhood club will be worrying for Liverpool supporters. A player of his calibre should be moving for club-record fees, but the Reds are set to lose him for nothing.

Plettenberg reiterates that Liverpool are not giving up, but it could be a concern that they are yet to come to an agreement. It's an awkward situation for Liverpool due to Real Madrid's interest. The Spanish club are one of the biggest in the world, so it's not going to make it easy for the Reds when it comes to negotiations.

Reports suggest that Alexander-Arnold is already earning £180k-a-week, so Liverpool will have to be careful when offering him a new contract. It's set to be a busy period for the decision-makers on Merseyside, with Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk also set to leave for nothing as it stands.

Due to his age, Alexander-Arnold holds the highest transfer value, and it's going to be a major blow for Liverpool if he does depart for nothing. On the other hand, the right-back did come through the academy, so it's not as though they're going to make a hefty loss on the England international.

