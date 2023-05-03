Aaron Wan-Bissaka might have been labelled prime Cafu for his dribble against Brighton just a few weeks ago, but it seems like another Premier League right-back wanted to emulate prime Zinedine Zidane.

Trent Alexander-Arnold pulled off a delicious bit of trickery against Fulham which has sent Liverpool fans wild.

The Reds continued their charge up the league table with another victory, making it five wins in a row for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Mohamed Salah’s penalty was enough for them to overcome their West London opponents at Anfield, with the Egyptian King taking his tally to 18 league goals for the season.

Not bad for someone supposedly having an off year.

Alexander-Arnold dazzles again

Another man who has been accused of coming off the boil this year is Alexander-Arnold, with fans and pundits questioning his defensive abilities over the campaign.

But the defender has shown something of a resurgence in recent games, especially in attack, registering six assists in as many games.

He has been spending more time in the midfield which has helped him showcase his talents going forward. And the right-back pulled off a fantastic bit of skill on Wednesday night which shows that his confidence is starting to return.

Fabinho flicks the ball onto Alexander-Arnold, who is surrounded by four Fulham players.

He seemingly has nowhere left to turn, but somehow, he finds a way.

Dragging the ball from his right foot to his left, the full-back pirouettes on the spot to then bypass the onrushing Fulham defence and drive forward.

Something which you’d expect to see from the quick feet of Lionel Messi rather than a defender. You can see the lovely bit of skill for yourselves below.

Watch: Alexander-Arnold’s dancing feet

Nothing might have come of it in the end, but Liverpool fans have been quick to praise their player.

Some even think that with Jude Bellingham off to Madrid, Alexander-Arnold could make a decent midfield option going forward.

Liverpool march on

Three points on Wednesday night stretched the gap between Liverpool and Tottenham to five points, with the Reds looking certain to qualify for next season’s Europa League at this point.

A late charge for Champions League football could also be on the cards, but Manchester United remain four points ahead and have two games in hand over their rivals.

Speaking after the game though, Klopp said that he was delighted with a victory over a tough Fulham side.

“Very happy. Super strong opponent,” the German said as per BBC Sport. “I can't respect any more what Marco [Silva] is doing there.

“I thought we controlled big parts of the game in the first half but in the second half it opened up. A really good team. It was tricky until the end. Five games in a row is good. I liked it a lot.

“They had a big chance so could have scored. We had moments in the first half we should have scored. That's how it is. You have to create.

“I saw big fight, really good spirit and the boys who came on were flying into the challenges. Of course we can control the game in these moments better but we can improve. We have played much worse in the past.”

Liverpool are next in action against Brentford on Saturday 6 May, with everyone at the club hoping they can keep their good form going until the end of the season.