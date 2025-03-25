As uncertainty lingers over the futures of Mohamed Salah and captain Virgil van Dijk, scrutiny is mounting on Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, following Tuesday morning’s revelation that Trent Alexander-Arnold has verbally agreed to join Real Madrid this summer.

It was the news Liverpool fans had long braced for, and while the club remains in pole position for a second Premier League title in five years, a summer of unprecedented squad reshuffling now appears inevitable. While many of the Anfield faithful may question their star right-back’s loyalty to the club that nurtured him, criticism is also being directed at the owners, who have yet to demonstrate a firm financial commitment to securing new deals for three of Arne Slot’s most pivotal players.

However, fresh reports now suggest that Liverpool did, in fact, offer Alexander-Arnold a lucrative new contract - one that was anything but modest in their attempts to keep the 26-year-old at his boyhood club.

What Liverpool Offered Alexander-Arnold Before Real Madrid Deal

The right-back was set to become the highest-paid Englishman in the Premier League