Highlights Trent Alexander-Arnold shuts down James Maddison's taunt about a replay of their previous Spurs-Liverpool game with a witty comeback.

Jurgen Klopp suggests a replay of the controversial match due to the VAR error, but acknowledges it's an unprecedented situation.

Despite the banter, Alexander-Arnold and Maddison's exchange shows there's no bitterness between the two players.

Trent-Alexander Arnold has produced the perfect comeback in his jovial exchange between Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison, who put up on an Instagram post poking fun at his compatriot earlier this week.

Maddison, who has since claimed that it's purely “tongue-in-cheek banter” was on the winning side in a controversy-filled 2-1 victory over Alexander-Arnold and his Liverpool teammates.

In their first defeat since the campaign got underway, Jurgen Klopp’s side had a Luis Diaz goal wrongfully chalked offside in the 34th minute while down to ten men. A miscommunication between the on-field referee Simon Hooper and the VAR team at Stockley Park – led by Darren England – meant that the decision made by Hooper that Diaz was in an offside position was deemed correct.

The ‘human error’ in the scenario was the VAR team assuming the on-field decision - made by Hooper - was that it was given onside - which it wasn't. And those associated with Liverpool were understandably aggrieved with this game-defining blunder.

As a result, Klopp admitted that a Spurs-Liverpool replay was the optimal resolution and that it wouldn’t set a precedent – like many people worried – because this situation is like no other.

“If not, I can say immediately, and probably some people don’t want me to say it, not as the manager of Liverpool but much more as a football person, I think the only outcome should be a replay. That’s how it is. It probably will not happen. The argument against that will probably be if you open that gate then everybody will ask for it. I think the situation is that unprecedented that a replay would be the right thing.”

Read More: How would the Premier League table look if VAR wasn't being used this season?

What did Maddison post on Instagram?

The duo put their domestic rivalry aside to team up on international duty and it didn’t take long for the Spurs ace to reference September’s contest between the two on his Instagram. Taunting the Reds defender, Maddison posted a photo of the pair along with the caption ‘Still asking for a replay’, followed by snoring, crying and laugher and heart emojis.’

Brighton & Hove Albion fans, prior to Maddison's social media post, also got it on the act during their 2-2 draw by chanting “We want a replay” following a shout for a penalty in the contest.

England take on Australia on Friday in an international friendly and then play host to Italy on Tuesday in their sixth fixture of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. The Three Lions are yet to lose a qualifying match as the reside top of the Group C.

Euro Qualification Group C Position Team Played W D L +/- GD Pts 1 England 5 4 1 0 16/2 14 13 2 Italy 4 2 1 1 6/4 2 7 3 Ukraine 5 2 1 2 6/7 -1 7 4 North Macedonia 5 2 1 2 7/12 -5 7 5 Malta 5 0 0 5 1/11 -10 0

Trent Alexander Arnold’s perfect reply

Posted on the Channel 4 Sport TikTok channel, Alexander-Arnold sat down to talk about his England career and the host just couldn’t help but bring up the ongoing, light-hearted situation between Maddison and the Liverpool-born ace.

“I saw earlier this week, James Maddison posted a photo of you two having a conversation. You know what’s coming next. And he captioned it that you were still asking for a replay of the Spurs vs Liverpool game. Is that actually what happened?” “Nah.” Alexander-Arnold said, with a grin from ear to ear. “No, he was asking me how to put a free kick in the top corner. But, I told him, I just showed him the video when I scored at Leicester last year, and they got relegated.”

Touché, Trent. The defender has done a fine job there of putting Maddison in the place, but it’s clear from this interview that there's nothing bitter in the exchange between the two players and that Alexander-Arnold’s has no hard feelings towards his international teammate.