Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to spend a ‘few weeks’ on the side lines due to a knee injury, the club have confirmed ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Fulham tomorrow night.

The 25-year-old, who has the most assists in Premier League history for a defender, has been an immense part of Jürgen Klopp’s side this season and is a key reason why they are top of the league. As such, his absence will be sorely missed by those of a Reds persuasion.

Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders spoke to Liverpoolfc.com to explain why the Englishman will be out for Liverpool’s upcoming games, claiming that he hyperextended his knee against Arsenal and that taking time off will allow him sufficient time to recover. He said:

“First of all, some not-that-good news, Trent hyperextended his knee during the last game. So he has a little tear in the lateral ligament of his knee and he will need time to recover. He had a scan and he will be out for a few weeks, so let's see after that. "He will get some rest and then hopefully he can come back to where he was. Because this guy was decisive in all the games and was the one who created constantly for us from deep and gave the team a high level of flexibility. We will really miss him.”

Trent spotted limping after Arsenal clash

The Englishman played the full 90 minutes

While the majority of Reds supporters were celebrating their progression into the fourth round of the FA Cup via a 2-0 win over fellow Premier League challengers Arsenal, a video emerged post-match of Alexander-Arnold limping behind the scenes at the Emirates Stadium - and now, it has been confirmed that he will miss the next couple of weeks of action at the minimum.

As mentioned, he has been nothing short of influential in Liverpool's resurgence to being a table-topping menace once again and, his nine assists in all competitions attest to his brilliance, especially in the inverted full-back role. This, however, does beg the question: who does Jürgen Klopp have at his disposal to deputise in his absence? The inexperienced Conor Bradley, who enjoyed a 15-minute cameo against the Gunners, could be in contention for some more minutes in the wake of the news, while Joe Gomez, a centre-back by trade, has often been used on the right side of defence.

Virgil van Dijk returns from illness

Despite not flailing from his unavailability, Klopp’s side were missing the industrious Virgil van Dijk in their third round FA Cup tie, but Lindjers has confirmed that the Dutchman is fit and raring to go for the upcoming clash against Marco Silva's Fulham, while he suggested that they are monitoring Dominik Szoboszlai return to full fitness may still be a work in progress, leaving him as a doubt for the game.

"Virgil is back. He did some runs yesterday on the pitch, looked good again. So he will be back in the squad, he recovered well. So it really helped him not to travel to London. "Dom [Szoboszlai] is progressing well on the pitch, he's running, so let's see. Not available for tomorrow."

The former Borussia Dortmund also has an issue to solve in the left-back berth, with both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas both out as things stand. Lindjers revealed that the former is still unavailable as he approaches the three-month mark, while the latter is 'progressing really well' and the Liverpool entourage expect him to be back in the squad at the end of January.

"And then we have Robbo, he's almost at the three-month mark, so he will get checked by the surgeon. And if he does that scan and we see everything [so] that we can really progress him, he will go to Dubai for a week to do proper volume sessions, proper sessions, so that will be good for him. Then we see the three-month-mark scan and then we can see how quick he can go into contact again. "Same for Kostas. Kostas is progressing really well, really quick. So hopefully both of them – Robbo and Kostas – will be back at the end of this month to train with the team."

Liverpool will be hoping to secure a spot in the FA Cup final with victories across their two-legged meeting with fellow Premier League side Fulham. They travel to Bournemouth on Sunday 21st January as a means of continuing their fine domestic form before hosting either Norwich City or Bristol Rovers at the end of the month in the FA Cup fourth round.