England bounced back from the disappointment of defeat to Greece with a comprehensive victory over Finland, and the highlight of the night was an incredible free-kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold, as the Liverpool star makes his case for becoming the first-choice right-back for his country.

Lee Carsley continues to experiment with his line-ups in the early days of his tenure as England's caretaker manager, and this time it was the turn of Alexander-Arnold to try something new, as he started the game at left-back, while Kyle Walker took the right-back spot. Overall, the test worked, with England controlling the game and coming out with all three points in a 3-1 win on the night to help fans forget all about the manner of the defeat against Greece last Thursday.

But, with Alexander-Arnold showcasing what his outstanding right foot can do, there have now been calls for him to start ahead of Walker for England from now on.

Trent Kills Off Finland Threat

Set-piece specialist strikes again

England were ahead after 18 minutes thanks to a Jack Grealish goal, but it wasn't until the 74th minute that the Three Lions made their dominance count. From 22-yards out, Alexander-Arnold stood over a dead ball and proceeded to whip his strike right into the top corner, leaving Finland keeper Lukas Hradecky no chance.

Declan Rice made sure of the win with six minutes to go, before Finland grabbed a late consolation goal through defender, Arttu Hoskonen.

The goal marked Alexander-Arnold's fourth for his country, in his 32nd appearance for England. And now, the clamour for him to become a regular fixture for the Three Lions is mounting.

Alexander-Arnold Tipped for Starting Role

Journalist claims Liverpool star should be first-choice

Journalist Henry Winter has been leading the charge for Alexander-Arnold to succeed Walker as England's number one right-back on social media in the wake of the win and his goal, citing his impressive right foot and his impeccable passing ability as the reason the change needs to be made.

Discussing Alexander-Arnold's involvement, Winter wrote:

"Trent Alexander-Arnold curls in a superb free-kick against a very good goalkeeper. That right foot is deadly. He’s not a left-back, so now the debate has to be whether he starts ahead of Kyle Walker. England's best passer has to play."

Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Kyle Walker 2024/25 (all club competitions) Statistic Alexander-Arnold Walker Appearances 9 7 Assists 2 0 Completed pass % 71.7 89.1 Shot creating actions per 90 3.50 2.38 Tackles won per 90 1.57 0.45 Progressive carries per 90 2.53 1.76

Alexander-Arnold has previously seen his England career stall due to injuries, and more recently was utilised as a central midfielder, a position some suggest is actually where he is most effective for club and country. Walker, meanwhile, had been the primary choice at right-back under Gareth Southgate throughout his time in charge of England, but at 34-years-old, it may now be the right time for a change.

Statistics via FBRef - as of 13/10/2024