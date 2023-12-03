Highlights Trent Alexander-Arnold scores contender for Premier League free-kick of the season against Fulham.

Liverpool are aiming to keep pace with league leaders Arsenal and potentially leapfrog Manchester City.

A back-and-forth game sees Fulham give as good as they get at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has scored a contender for the free-kick of the Premier League season with a sensational effort against Fulham on Sunday afternoon. The English full-back opened the scoring as the Reds looked to keep pace with league leaders, Arsenal, who had beaten Wolves 2-1 on Saturday afternoon to open up a four-point lead at the top of the table. A victory for Jürgen Klopp's side would also see them leapfrog Manchester City, albeit potentially temporarily - as the Champions would face Tottenham after the conclusion of Liverpool's game.

There was an early stoppage in the game as the visitors' goalkeeper - Bernd Leno - suffered a head injury amid Liverpool scrambling the ball into the back of the net courtesy of Mohamed Salah. That goal was ruled out for offside and the German 'keeper would require medical attention.

Shortly after the game got back underway, the hosts were awarded a free-kick several yards outside the penalty area, with Alexander-Arnold stepping up to the plate.Check out the goal below

Trent Alexander-Arnold opens the scoring beautifully

The Englishman had already scored a wonderful goal eight days prior with an equalising goal against Man City at the Etihad Stadium. In that game, Alexander-Arnold was wearing a pair of unreleased Adidas boots and shortly after the game, it was announced that he had signed one of the biggest boot deals in world football. Adidas have clearly given the 25-year-old his shooting boots in recent weeks as he was able to score an even better goal against Fulham.

With Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai also lined up in the general area of the free-kick, it was the defender who strode forward confidently to crash an effort into the back of the net, with the help of Leno's crossbar. The goalkeeper - who was now bandaged up after his previous spell in the wars - could do nothing about the strike as it was one of the best set-piece goals to have been scored in the 20223/24 season to date.

What better way for the Liverpool right-back to celebrate than with the famous 'shush' celebration he used at the Etihad?

Liverpool pegged back by Fulham

Liverpool had dominated the opening stages of the game and had earned a deserved lead, but the Merseyside team looked to become slightly complacent in the moments that followed Alexander-Arnold's wonder strike. As they say, a team is at their most vulnerable just after scoring. And that was definitely the case on this occasion as former Liverpool winger - Harry Wilson - levelled the game up just four minutes later.

It was a day for wonder goals as summer signing, Alexis Mac Allister thundered in a stunning long-range volley to re-establish the Reds' lead. It was an emphatic hit by the Argentine midfielder to make the scoreline 2-1.

Unfortunately for Mac Allister, his team were yet again unable to hold onto their lead as a hectic first half ended with Kenny Tete pulling the visitors level once more. What a game of football.