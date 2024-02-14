Highlights Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the Carabao Cup final due to an aggravated knee injury.

There is no official timeline for his return, but he may be ready for Liverpool's Premier League match against Manchester City on March 10.

Conor Bradley has the opportunity to showcase his potential as Liverpool's future right-back and may replace Trent in the final.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to miss the Carabao Cup final after aggravating an already existing knee injury, according to reports. The full-back is a key figure for Liverpool and was expected to feature in the final for the Reds when they take on Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on February 25.

He's been a pivotal player for the club over the last few years and has helped transform the role of the modern full-back, with his incredible playmaking ability and impact going forward. Recently, though, he's had some issues with his knee after tearing his lateral knee ligament and missing most of January's fixtures for Jurgen Klopp's side. After a recent return, he's now aggravated the injury and is set for a spell on the sidelines, with the Carabao Cup final the most high-profile game that he will be unavailable for.

Trent missed the Carabao Cup semi-final with the injury

The Englishman missed both semi-final matches in the Carabao Cup and is now also set to be unavailable for the final after aggravating the knee issues, according to Paul Joyce. The Times journalist broke the news on social media, posting about the injury on X. It's a big blow to Liverpool, as Trent has been instrumental to their success in recent years.

At the moment, there is no official timeline in place for the full-back's return, but he is expected to be out for a few weeks and it is largely believed that Liverpool's match against Manchester City in the Premier League on March 10, a game that will likely prove pivotal in the race for the title, is when he'll be ready and able to play again. Considering how important he's been at Anfield over the years, a situation like this last year would have been devastating, but following the recent emergence of a new, exciting prospect at the Reds, it's not all doom and gloom.

Liverpool have Conor Bradley who can take Trent's place

The youngster has impressed this season

While Trent's injury is not ideal at all for Liverpool, it gives Conor Bradley the opportunity to further stamp his claim as the right-back of the future at Anfield. The recent emergence of the exciting young prospect has given Reds fans plenty to be excited about going forward. He's been incredible in his limited appearances so far this year, with his best performance coming against Chelsea, Liverpool's Carabao Cup final opponents, in a Premier League match last month when Klopp's side hammered the Blues 4-1.

Bradley hasn't played since being given compassionate leave following the tragic passing of his father but may be called upon to replace Trent for the final next weekend. It would be a superb opportunity for the star and present him with the chance to grab his first piece of senior silverware and play at Wembley. The match is also Liverpool's chance to bag their first piece of silverware in what has become Klopp's final campaign at Anfield.