GIVEMESPORT sources understand that Trent Alexander-Arnold has no intention of leaving Liverpool mid-way through the current season. This follows fresh reports from The Athletic revealing that Liverpool rejected Real Madrid’s inquiry about a potential January transfer for the England international on Tuesday evening.

Alexander-Arnold, whose deal expires next summer, has been at the centre of speculation linking him to the Bernabeu. Real Madrid have made their interest official, reaching out to Liverpool to assess the club’s willingness to negotiate a mid-season move.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No defender in Premier League history has more assists than Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has produced 62 in 243 appearances.

However, no financial terms were discussed, as the current Premier League leaders quickly shut down the approach, making it clear they have no desire to part ways with the 26-year-old this winter. With Arne Slot's side firmly in the race for Premier League and Champions League glory, both the club and Alexander-Arnold are aligned in their commitment to see out the season together.

Liverpool Downplay Trent Alexander-Arnold Rumours

The player does not intend to leave mid-way through the season

Despite this most recent approach, it's understood that the Englishman has no desire to leave the Reds mid-way through the current Premier League season. Liverpool are currently first in the league, chasing what would be a second league title for Alexander-Arnold.

Rumours in Spain have claimed that the talented right-back has already agreed to join the reigning Champions League and La Liga holders. Liverpool, however, have since also dismissed the notion. They still retain hope that he will commit his future to his boyhood club with discussions over an extension ongoing, as per Daily Mail.

At just 26, Trent Alexander-Arnold stands as one of Liverpool's most seasoned players. A true local talent, he has been part of the club for 20 years, having joined at the age of six. Currently, he ranks 10th in all-time Premier League appearances for Liverpool with 243, and since his first-team debut in 2016, he has amassed 333 appearances across all competitions.

Alexander-Arnold’s impact has been monumental, contributing to eight major trophies, including the Premier League, Champions League, and Club World Cup. While he lifted the Champions League trophy in 2019, he has also endured heartbreak twice as a runner-up to Real Madrid—in 2018 and 2022.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander-Arnold is the youngest-ever player to win six major trophies - namely the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup - for an English club, doing so at the age of 23 years.

Firmly on the path to legendary status, Alexander-Arnold’s legacy is already immortalised in the form of a mural near Anfield. His image graces the corner of Anfield Road alongside the words: "I'm just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has come true."

But while negotiations between FSG, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk have reportedly been a lot smoother as the out-of-contract trio close in on January 1st - when they are free to speak to clubs about pre-contract agreements - the same cannot be said for the right-back, and only time will tell on whether he turns his back on Anfield or not.