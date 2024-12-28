Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly informed Liverpool of his plans for the future amid links to Spanish giants Real Madrid. The gifted full-back, whose contract expires in the summer, has attracted significant interest from Carlo Ancelotti's side, who are known to be huge admirers of the 26-year-old.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed last week that there has been no breakthrough in talks between Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold regarding a new deal. As the defender enters the final six months of his current contract, he will be free to negotiate with Los Blancos in January. It now appears that the right-back has made his decision on what he wants to do next and has communicated his intentions to his boyhood club.

Alexander-Arnold 'Tells Liverpool of Plans to Join Real Madrid'

The defender has his sights set on the Santiago Bernabeu

According to Spanish publication Marca, Alexander-Arnold has informed Liverpool chiefs of his desire to leave the club and join Real Madrid next summer. The England international is reportedly aware of the current developments at the Santiago Bernabeu, thanks to his close friendship with compatriot Jude Bellingham, and is eager to make the move happen.

The report also states that while Liverpool are open to negotiating a transfer for their academy graduate in January, their preference would be to keep him for the rest of the season and allow him to leave on a free in the summer. This is despite the fact he would likely command a hefty transfer fee even in the latter stages of his current deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: According to Transfermarkt, Alexander-Arnold is currently valued at €75 million (£62.2 million).

As has been the case with other high-profile deals, such as the long-touted move of Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid are prepared to wait for the full-back's contract to expire before bringing him in, as this would allow more flexibility for negotiating the player’s wages.

With the Reds likely resigning themselves to losing Alexander-Arnold, their attention may shift toward securing new deals for captain Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. Both talismanic players are also out of contract in the summer, but each has expressed an interest, either privately or publicly, in staying at Anfield beyond the current campaign.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 28/12/2024.