Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed that Eden Hazard is the toughest opponent he has ever faced in the Premier League. The Englishman emerged at Liverpool after progressing through the club's academy and he's become one of the best full-backs in the world. There might be some who doubt his ability to defend at an elite level, but there's no question whatsoever about his influence offensively and his playmaking skills.

During his time with the Reds, he's won several major pieces of silverware, including a Champions League trophy and a Premier League title. As a result, he's come across and faced off against some of the best footballers on the planet. Just in England alone, he's battled against stars such as Raheem Sterling, Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland.

When asked about the toughest player he ever competed against in the English top flight, though, he didn't pick any of those names. Instead, he went with Chelsea's former beloved Belgian superstar.

Alexander-Arnold Thinks Hazard Was the Best

He doesn't think it's close either

While he's faced some incredible figures, there's only one man that came to mind for Alexander-Arnold when asked about the best Premier League players he's ever faced and according to the defender, it wasn't close either. Speaking to Amazon Prime, via The Sun, the Reds' star revealed as much, saying:

"Eden Hazard, yeah. The best, by probably a little bit of a distance. Maybe [Kevin] De Bruyne, but directly against an opponent would have to be Hazard. "Yeah - speed, agility, his awareness, his intelligence on and off the ball is unreal."

During his time at Chelsea, Hazard was one of the best forwards on the planet and made a living out of terrorising his opponents' defenders. Having moved to England in 2012 shortly after the Blues won their first-ever Champions League trophy, the Belgian became a huge favourite for the Stamford Bridge faithful. He lifted two Premier League titles during his time with Chelsea and spent seven years with the club. The former Lille man played 352 times for the Blues and scored 110 goals before he moved to Real Madrid in 2019.

His move to Spain didn't quite work out. Injuries took their toll on the forward and he spent the majority of his tenure at Santiago Bernabeu on the outside looking in. He made the surprising decision to hang his boots up and call it a day at just 32 years old. For younger fans, he might not be remembered all too fondly, but there's no denying that during his prime, there were few that could produce the magic that Hazard was capable of with the ball at his feet. Alexander-Arnold is all too aware of the incredible player that he was.

