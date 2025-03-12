Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold will "100% miss" the Carabao Cup final clash with Newcastle on Sunday after his ankle injury against Paris Saint-Germain, according to journalist Lewis Steele.
The Reds star went over on his ankle after flying into a tackle on the touchline and was seen in tears before being forced to hobble off the pitch late in the second half, as Arne Slot's side crashed out of the Champions League on penalties. Fears were immediately cast about how serious the injury was but while he will certainly miss the next game, there are hopes that the defender hasn't played his final game of the season.
Alexander-Arnold Out of Carabao Cup Final
Could return later this season
Manager Slot confirmed in the press conference after the game that it was highly unlikely he would be available for the final, and that has now been confirmed by sources within Anfield. However, with Alexander-Arnold's contract situation up in the air and the England star potentially on the move to Real Madrid at the end of the season there were concerns that he may have played his final game for the club. But according to Steele, the early sounds out of the club are that the injury may not be as bad as first feared and the 26-year-old is hopeful that he will be able to pull on the red shirt again before the campaign is over. Liverpool face a selection problem at right-back now ahead of the final though with Trent ruled out and Conor Bradley still unavailable after suffering a hamstring injury. Slot brought youngster Jarrel Quansah on in his place during the game against PSG, but he is naturally a centre-back. His task may be a bit easier however, with Newcastle's star winger Anthony Gordon ruled out of the final through suspension after his red card in the FA Cup defeat to Brighton, meaning back-up option Harvey Barnes is likely to get the nod.
All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 12/03/2025.
|Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Statistics 2024/25
|Appearances
|35(4)
|Goals
|3
|Assists
|7
