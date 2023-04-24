Liverpool are showing encouraging signs after finding a new role for Trent Alexander-Arnold, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old is one of the most creative players in world football when he's used correctly.

Liverpool news - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold, who is earning £160k-a-week at Liverpool, played a pivotal role in their victory over Leeds United last week.

The England international provided two assists, creating two big chances, two key passes, and touching the ball 153 times, as per Sofascore.

Jurgen Klopp utilised Alexander-Arnold in an inverted role, similar to how Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta use their full-backs, which saw the Liverpool-born right-back getting into more central and advanced areas.

The German manager spoke about the new role for his defender, saying: "This now slightly advanced role suits him in the moment really well. It's good, it’s a challenge for everyone else to cover the spaces when we lose the ball theoretically, but with him there we didn't lose that many balls, which was helpful as well."

With the Reds out of all cup competitions and drastically falling behind Arsenal and Manchester City, it's a good time for Klopp to experiment with his side ahead of next season.

What has O'Rourke said about Alexander-Arnold?

O'Rourke has suggested that there are encouraging signs for Liverpool and Klopp as they prepare for next term.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "So this new role looks like it might suit him, it gets him further up the pitch where he can maybe create things for other people as well. It's still a work in progress, I think.

"Obviously, it's pretty new to Liverpool and obviously to Alexander-Arnold. A lot of time still to perfect it as well. Encouraging signs for Jurgen Klopp and everyone connected with Liverpool."

How has Alexander-Arnold performed this season?

Alexander-Arnold has provided just six assists this campaign, according to FBref - a relatively low number compared to previous years.

Getting the best out of him will only benefit LIverpool, and in his new role against Leeds, he provided two assists as mentioned earlier - taking his tally from four to six in just one game.

The England international has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.32 in the Premier League, ranking him number one in the Liverpool squad, despite his lack of creativity.

It's been a difficult season for everyone at Liverpool and they currently have very little chance of qualifying for Europe.