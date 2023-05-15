Trent Alexander-Arnold has just scored a sensational goal for Liverpool against Leicester City.

The Reds entered the Premier League fixture hoping to continue their six-game winning streak at the King Power Stadium.

While Jurgen Klopp’s team were in the best form of their season, Leicester were in desperate need of a result.

The Foxes came into the match 19th in the league, two points away from safety but without a win in their last three games.

And things started to unravel for the hosts just after the half-hour mark when Curtis Jones found the back of the net.

Things then went from bad to worse for Leicester three minutes later as Jones scored again with a fantastic strike.

It gave the Reds a two-goal cushion by half-time and took the midfielder to three goals in his last four games.

Alexander-Arnold scores sensational free-kick

But despite Jones dazzling for his side, the 22-year-old was then outshone by his teammate in the second period.

Jonny Evans, restored to the Leicester starting line-up for the first time in over seven months, brought down Jordan Henderson just outside the area.

Immediately, Leicester fans knew who was likely to be standing over the ball.

It was prime range for Alexander-Arnold, whose ability from free-kicks is well-known by this point.

Rather than hit a dead ball though, Mohamed Salah rolled the ball to create some space for the England international to shoot.

And boy did he pick his spot, with Alexander-Arnold finding the top corner and sparking wild scenes in the Liverpool end.

It was shades of what he did against Chelsea a few seasons ago at Stamford Bridge, and arguably even better than that. Watch it for yourselves below.

Watch: Alexander Arnold's sublime free-kick

A goal which proves that both Liverpool and Trent are getting their confidence back.

Victory for Klopp's side cements their spot fifth in the league after Tottenham Hotspur dropped points to Aston Villa.

They look nailed on to qualify for the Europa League next season, and perhaps a late Champions League charge could be on the cards.

However, the Reds will need United to drop points in their three remaining games.

Leicester failed to conjure up much during the fixture, registering just four shots on goal and showing they are a team lacking belief right now.

It has hardly what the Foxes needed, with Dean Smith’s boys having just two games left to avoid the drop. Things are looking bleak for Leicester right now.