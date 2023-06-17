England’s 4-0 win on Friday night saw them cruise past Malta in their Euro 2024 qualifier, but there was one player in particular who stole all the headlines.

Prior to the game, there was a lot of buzz surrounding the positioning of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who started the game in an outright midfield spot alongside Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson.

Donning the iconic #10 jersey, the Liverpool right-back had a performance which caught the eyes of pundits and fans everywhere, leading him to win the game’s Player of the Match.

Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Malta

Alexander-Arnold got the ball rolling early via an excellent over-the-top pass toward Bukayo Saka, who was able to put in a cross which saw the ball go into the net off the Maltese defender Ferdinando Apap in the eighth minute.

However, it was in the 28th minute where he really marked his imprint on the game through a stunning long-range strike from outside the box that went across the keeper, leaving him with no chance of being able to save it.

According to Squawka Live, in the first-half alone the midfielder had 50 touches, six passes into the final third, and 5x possession won to go with the two chances created and that goal.

The other two goals in the 4-0 win came from the penalty spot, scored by Harry Kane and Callum Wilson respectively.

Trent's highlights vs Malta

Playing the full 90 minutes, Alexander-Arnold’s highlights package shows sublime ball after sublime ball being played into his teammates, while also showing great composure with the ball at his feet despite being under pressure from opponents.

The post-match reaction saw a lot of praise for the 24-year-old’s impressive display coming from former England players and even his manager Gareth Southgate.

What has been said about Trent's midfield performance?

Speaking to Sky Sports, the manager had this to say about the midfielder’s performance: “He showed exactly what we think he could be capable of, and he gives us something different to our other midfield players.”

Former England midfielder Joe Cole, via Channel 4, said: “Everything good that England have done has come through him. He’s picked up great positions, he’s probing with his passing, he’s been the hub of everything that England have done.”

Jamie Carragher has seen the evolution of Alexander-Arnold throughout his career and believes that the midfield position is where he should be playing his football going forward.

In a post on Twitter, the former England and Liverpool player posted shortly after his emphatic strike to give England a 2-0 lead: “This midfield role for TAA will eventually become the norm for club & country! He creates plenty from full back as he will in CM, but the goal he has just scored will happen a lot more in midfield. He could get double figures in goals & assists playing further forward.”

With a performance in which Alexander-Arnold himself said in his post-match interview via Channel 4 that it “feels comfortable, natural” playing further forward than his usual right-back slot for his club, he has given both Southgate and Jurgen Klopp a lot to think about.

After the game he took to Instagram where he captioned his post “Enjoyed that one,” and it’s pretty safe to say we enjoyed that one too.