Liverpool made it six wins from six as they narrowly beat Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds welcomed the Bees to Anfield needing all three points to keep their slim chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League alive.

They managed to get the victory they so desperately needed.

Mohamed Salah's strike in the 13th minute gave Liverpool the lead.

There were no further goals as Liverpool edged closer to the top four.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's insane pass to Darwin Nunez in Liverpool 1-0 Brentford

Salah was given the Man-of-the-Match award by Jamie Carragher but arguably Liverpool's standout performer was Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Liverpudlian has thrived since been deployed in a hybrid right-back/midfield role.

The new role, which sees Alexander-Arnold move into centre midfield when Liverpool have the ball, has given him more opportunities to showcase his incredible passing ability.

He was at it again on Saturday as he produced a quite incredible pass for Darwin Nunez.

The 24-year-old had the ball just inside Brentford's half.

Brentford were defending very deep and each and every one of their players were in-between Alexander-Arnold and their own goal.

But Alexander-Arnold managed to beat them all by picking out Nunez.

Alexander-Arnold spotted the Uruguayan making a run behind Brentford's defence and found him with a beautiful lofted ball.

The ball dropped perfectly for Nunez roughly 10 yards out and it looked almost certain that he would score.

But the former Benfica man could not make sufficient contact on the ball and it went harmlessly out of play for a goal-kick.

Still, it was a wonderful pass by Alexander-Arnold and you can view it below...

The pass deserved a goal. It would have been one of the assists of the season should Nunez had managed to find the back of the net.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's stats since moving into hybrid role

Sky Sports showed Alexander-Arnold's stats since moving into his new role during the match against Brentford.

They made for very impressive reading.

Since April 9, the Englishman leads the Premier League in assists, chances created, passes in opponent's half, penalty area entries, possession won and touches.

Liverpool have won their last six matches and Alexander-Arnold's performances over that stretch have been pivotal in their success.