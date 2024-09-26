Trent Alexander-Arnold’s expiring deal at Liverpool is a ‘huge oversight’ by the Anfield club ownership, journalist James Pearce has said.

The Premier League giants are yet to advance in talks for Alexander-Arnold’s new agreement, as doubts continue to linger over the England international’s long-term plans on Merseyside.

The 25-year-old right-back remained tight-lipped about what the future holds for him beyond this season after Liverpool’s 3-0 rout of Bournemouth, suggesting that personal ambitions will be a telling factor in his decision, with trophies ‘the most important thing’ at the moment.

Alexander-Arnold has been a key figure in new head coach Arne Slot’s squad at the start of the season, starting all five Premier League matches under the Dutchman.

A solid start to the top-flight campaign saw the Reds climb to second in the table, level on 12 points with Aston Villa and one behind champions Manchester City.

Trent Yet to Pen New Anfield Deal

‘It's a huge oversight by the ownership’

Pearce, speaking on the Walk On podcast, suggested that Trent’s expiring deal is a ‘huge oversight’ by the Liverpool ownership, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), who have allowed the England international’s contract to run down.

“It's a huge oversight by the ownership to have allowed it to get to this point. Yes, there were mitigating circumstances behind that.”

With Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk’s contracts also expiring after the season, Liverpool’s hierarchy are facing a hectic few months ahead if they want to retain any of their star trio beyond June 2025.

The top three earners in the squad, and arguably the three most important players – Alexander-Arnold, Salah, and Van Dijk – will be able to strike pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs as early as January, which would be the worst-case scenario for the Reds.

Trent, currently on £180,000 per week, was heavily linked with a switch to Real Madrid last summer, with reports often mentioning his close relationship with England teammate Jude Bellingham.

The 25-year-old full-back has hinted that his desire to win trophies will heavily influence his next career move, and Real Madrid would be an ideal destination to add more silverware to his trophy cabinet.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 5 Goals 1 Tackles per 90 2.89 Clearances per 90 0.89 Pass completion % 71.3 Minutes played 405

Wataru Endo Linked with Liverpool Exit

In the January transfer window

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has suggested he can see holding midfielder Wataru Endo departing Anfield in the January transfer window.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher said that he believes Endo is not the type of midfielder that Arne Slot wants in his side and is a ‘complete contrast’ to Liverpool’s target Martin Zubimendi, who rejected an Anfield move in the summer transfer window.

Endo was given his first start of the season in Liverpool’s 5-1 win over West Ham in the EFL Cup third round but was substituted after 82 minutes of play.

