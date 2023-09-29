Highlights Liverpool players react to their new EA FC 24 ratings, with some being happier than others

Liverpool players have given their reaction to their new ratings on EA FC 24, with some being a lot happier than others. This year the job of revealing each players' ratings to them was handed to Diogo Jota - an avid player of the game - and Ibrahima Konate. It is a new era for the football game franchise with EA Sports FC being the new name of the game rather than FIFA, although someone needs to remind Konate of that fact.

Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk have previously been left in charge of handing ratings out in years gone by, although the pair were given a year off this time round with the new captain perhaps being busy with other duties as he was nowhere to be seen in the video.

The video kicks-off with Jota and Konate reacting to their own cards with the latter claiming to be unhappy with his unchanged rating from the previous year. Jota only goes on to wind his teammate up further by adding: "EA say I am faster than you. What do you think?"

This clearly eats away at the French centre-back throughout the video as he is constantly comparing his pace to that of others in the squad.

Watch: Liverpool players react to their EA FC 24 ratings

The South American boys - Darwin Núñez, Allison and Alexis Mac Allister - are up first with Nunez being very happy with his pace as Konate acts as translator. Mac Allister, however, feels he has been hard done by this year with the world champion being given an 82 rating.

There is no sympathy forthcoming from Konate as he says: "I don't care because you won the World Cup against me," bringing up bad memories for the 24-year-old defender. When asked if he would be happy with the same rating as Nunez, the former Brighton midfielder said: "No, I should be higher," with his Uruguayan teammate sat right next to him.

Robertson tried his best to escape the video, being caught trying to hide in his locker, but the Scotland captain is quickly cheered up by Jota pointing out: "Robbo is quicker than Ibou [Konate]." There was disappointment in the left-back's voice as he found out his impressive performance against Wolves was not rewarded with a team of the week card.

His full-back partner, Trent Alexander-Arnold, was less than impressed to have seen his rating drop from 87 to 86 as the Englishman simply questions: "Who is ever happy with their rating bro?" This is compounded further when comparing his statistics to new signing, Dominik Szoboszlai and realises he has lower stats in many areas. Upon seeing his shooting rating, the full-back was not happy as he said: "69? The disrespect!."

Cody Gakpo's pace becomes an area of contention with Konate finally snapping and saying: "Everyone in this team is quicker than me!" It is safe to say he might be putting in extra effort to show his speed in the next game he plays, beware Tottenham.

Luis Diaz is the fastest Liverpool player in EA FC 24, and the Colombian was more than happy to be alerted to that fact, as he beats Nunez and Mohamed Salah in this area. The Egyptian was not featured in the video, but based on previous years, he is probably fuming about his rating somewhere. Konate's defensive parnter - Joel Matip - had a quick cameo in the video with the 32-year-old being in fine form as always as he claimed not to play the game anymore as: "It's just killing my mood."

