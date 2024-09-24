Chris Sutton believes Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘must have had his head turned somewhere’ ahead of his contract expiry at Liverpool, as doubts continue to linger over his long-term future at Anfield.

The 25-year-old right-back remained tight-lipped about what the future holds for him beyond June 2025 this weekend and stated that personal ambitions will be a telling factor in his potentially career-defining decision.

Alexander-Arnold has been a key figure in new head coach Arne Slot’s plans at the start of the season, starting all five Premier League matches of the Dutchman’s tenure.

The England international refused to address the swirling rumours regarding his Anfield future lately but broke his silence following Liverpool’s 3-0 rout of Bournemouth, stating that “the most important thing is always trophies” when asked about his plans for next year.

Yet to pen extensions, the star trio of Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk are all on course to become free agents next year, which would be a major blow for the Merseyside giants, who parted ways with their long-serving boss Jurgen Klopp at the end of last season.

Trent ‘in Brilliant Position’ at Liverpool

After Arne Slot’s arrival

Sutton, speaking on the Monday Night Club show, suggested that Trent Alexander-Arnold is in a brilliant position at Liverpool currently, as he has several options to explore before his contract runs down:

“I can't believe that he's actually in this position where his contract is running down as it is. That's my gut feeling. “From his perspective, he is in a brilliant position, I suppose, new manager coming in, Arne Slot, he can work under him and judge whether he's really enjoying it, how the team is progressing, and make a decision off the back of that. “But he must have had his head turned somewhere. But I suppose a lot depends on how he sees Liverpool performing this season, and whether they're going to be major challengers again.”

One of the highest earners in the squad, Alexander-Arnold’s current agreement sees him taking home £180,000 per week, with only Salah and Van Dijk earning more, according to Capology.

The 25-year-old was heavily linked with a switch to Real Madrid last summer, with reports often mentioning his close relationship with Los Galacticos star and England teammate Jude Bellingham.

If he does not sign an extension before January, the La Liga giants and other interested clubs will be presented with an opportunity to strike a pre-contract agreement for Alexander-Arnold’s free transfer next summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 5 Goals 1 Tackles per 90 2.89 Clearances per 90 0.89 Pass completion % 71.3 Minutes played 405

Reds ‘Still Interested’ in Martin Zubimendi

Months after missing out on Real Sociedad ace

Liverpool remain interested in acquiring Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi after missing out on the Spaniard in the summer transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

However, according to Romano’s report, nothing has changed regarding Zubimendi’s situation in Spain as of yet, despite some reports claiming the central midfielder is regretting his decision to stay in La Liga and reject an Anfield move.

Zubimendi impressed for Real Sociedad last season, featuring 45 times in all competitions and contributing five goals in the Spanish top flight.

