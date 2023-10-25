Highlights Trent Williams is possibly the best offensive tackle in the NFL, with his athleticism, technique, and size setting him apart.

Williams has been dominant in his first three years with the 49ers, earning praise from the media, analytic community and his peers.

The 49ers' success is closely tied to Williams' performance, as they have been dominant when he is healthy.

When the then Washington Redskins selected Trent Williams out of the University of Oklahoma with the fourth overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft, they believed they were getting a cornerstone player around which they could build a Super Bowl contender. While true contention never came to fruition, Williams’ selection was one of few highlights during the highly controversial tenure of former owner Dan Snyder.

Since entering the league, Williams has been a mainstay on the blindside for a number of different quarterbacks in both Washington and San Francisco. Now in his 13th season, at age 35, the back-to-back first team All-Pro remains the standard for tackle play in the NFL and may be the best offensive player on a loaded 49ers roster. His teammate, tight end George Kittle, will tell you as much.

Williams' predecessor considers him to be one of the greatest

If anyone knows how big of shoes the 6-foot-5, 320-pounder from Longview, TX occupies, it’s former 49er Joe Staley. A left tackle himself, Staley was the 28th overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, holding the post Williams’ now handles for 13 seasons of his own. When Staley hung up the cleats on his six-time Pro Bowl career following the 2019 campaign, San Francisco traded a 2020 fifth-round pick and 2021 third-round pick for Williams, who was more than disgruntled with Washington because team medical staff failed to identify a cancerous growth on his head that initially formed six years prior.

Despite sitting out 2019 due to “no trust” in the Washington organization regarding the medical diagnosis he received and a lack of guaranteed money in the final two years of his deal, Williams slid right back into form in 2020 and made the Pro Bowl. The 49ers rewarded him with a six-year, $138 million extension the following offseason. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and his superstar-studded offense has reaped the benefits each succeeding year, making the transition resemble the Joe Montana-Steve Young shift San Francisco experienced in the early 1990s.

Staley, who is no stranger to All-Pro recognition himself—he was second-team All-Pro from 2011-2013—knows Williams is a special talent. In fact, he considers Williams to be one of the greatest to ever play their position:

Oh, he’s a no-brainer top 10 NFL tackle of all time… there’s so many great tackles that have come before myself and [his] era, all the way back to the beginning of football… [he's] up there with any of them.[He's] so athletically gifted at his size, and also an incredible technician. [It has] been awesome to see the 49ers go from me for 13 years right into [him], who has taken what I’ve done and raised it even more.

How does Williams compare to historically great tackles?

Williams played in 23 of 32 possible contests over his first two years in the league before truly taking off in 2012. That season, he started all 16 games and earned his first Pro Bowl nod. The only year he has missed the exhibition outing since is 2019, when he didn’t play a single game. He is one of 12 offensive linemen to appear in double-digit Pro Bowls, according to StatMuse. His next Pro Bowl bid, should he achieve it, will tie him with legendary tackles Anthony Munoz, Jonathan Ogden, and Willie Roaf.

PLAYER POSITION PRO BOWL APPEARANCES HALL OF FAMER? BRUCE MATTHEWS OT,G,C 14 YES (2007) WILL SHIELDS G 12 YES (2015) RANDALL McDANIEL G 12 YES (2009) JIM OTTO C 12 YES (1980) JONATHAN OGDEN OT 11 YES (2013) LARRY ALLEN OT, G 11 YES (2013) WILLIE ROAF OT 11 YES (2012) ANTHONY MUNOZ OT 11 YES (1998) TOM MACK G 11 YES (1999) TRENT WILLIAMS OT 10 NO (ACTIVE) JOE THOMAS OT 10 YES (2023) JIM RINGO C 10 YES (1981)

His first three years in San Francisco have been nothing short of dominant through whatever lens you choose to look. On the media side, CBS Sports pegged Williams as the second-best offensive tackle in the NFL ahead of the 2021 season, trailing only Green Bay’s David Bakhtiari. Williams claimed the top spot on their annual rankings in 2022 after yielding only two sacks in 481 pass-blocking snaps the year before, and maintained it coming into 2023 by giving up only one sack in 439 pass-blocking snaps last season.

Analytically, Williams was Pro Football Focus’s top-graded run-blocking tackle in 2020, garnering their best-ever zone run-blocking grade (99.9) in the process. He then became PFF’s top-graded tackle overall in both 2021 and 2022, with his 2021 run-blocking grade (97.7) standing as their best ever and his 2021 overall grade (96.6) representing the highest PFF grade ever earned not only by an offensive lineman, but any player since PFF was founded in 2006.

Finally, there’s peer recognition. Williams secured the No. 14 spot in the annual player-surveyed Top 100 NFL Players list in each of the last two seasons, coming in as the top offensive lineman on both editions. That No. 14 ranking is the highest an offensive lineman has ever slotted in the Top 100.

In 2023, Williams’ importance to the 49ers’ success has been even more noticeable. In games he has been fully healthy, San Francisco is 5-0 and scoring 33.4 points per game. Since Williams hurt his ankle during the Week 6 outing in Cleveland, Brock Purdy and company have scored 17 points apiece in losses to the Browns and Minnesota Vikings. If the 49ers are finally going to clear the Super Bowl hurdle for the first time since 1995, they need a healthy Williams to lead the way.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

