Future Hall of Famer Trent Williams will be playing in the first Super Bowl of his long and distinguished 14-year career this weekend at Super Bowl 58 in Vegas against the Kansas City Chiefs and their No. 2 pass rush.

The San Francisco 49ers First-Team All-Pro left tackle discussed what it would mean to him to win the Big Game after going through a battle with cancer earlier in his NFL career, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner:

It would be like one of those fairy tales. It's like something you can only dream about. It's hard to even describe what that feeling would be like because I've never felt that feeling before.

Williams was diagnosed with Dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans, a rare form of skin cancer, in 2019. After a large growth was removed from his scalp, he missed the entire season.

Williams was traded to San Francisco following his cancer battle

The lineman has regained his All-Pro form since joining the 49ers

Prior to his illness, Williams had been a cornerstone for the Washington Commanders (though they had a different name back then) since he was drafted fourth overall in 2010, earning seven straight Pro Bowl nods from 2012-2018 and even picking up a Second-Team All-Pro nod in 2015.

After he recovered from his illness, the offensive lineman claimed that his case had been mishandled by the Washington medical team, which isn't hard to believe considering how terribly that franchise was run under Dan Snyder. Williams subsequently requested a trade and was dealt to the 49ers in the spring of 2020.

Williams has been a dominant force for the Niners, making the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons in the Bay Area. He has also been named a First Team All-Pro in each of the last three seasons with the team.

Trent Williams OL Ranks Since 2020 Category Williams NFL Rank Pro Bowls 4 T-1st First-Team All-Pros 3 T-1st

While Williams is still at the top of his game—he finished as the top-rated tackle by PFF in 2020, 2021, and 2022, and was second in 2023—he is 35 years old and plays a position that puts a lot of stress on the body. This is clearly his best shot at a title before his 6'5", 320-pound body breaks down.

The tackle endured many losing seasons in the nation's capital, as the team had a combined record of 62-97-1 in his time there. A win in Super Bowl 58 could cap a tremendous career for Williams, as 49ers GM John Lynch explained:

I don't like talking about Hall of Fame-type stuff with players. He's a guy I'm not shy about doing that because he'll be there and he should be there first ballot. Nothing would help to cement that more than a win in this game.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.