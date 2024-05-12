Highlights Tress Way gifted his No. 5 jersey to Jayden Daniels for a small price.

Daniels will provide Way with tickets to a future Oklahoma-LSU game as repayment.

Way's gesture signifies a new era in Washington with confidence in Daniels.

While the outlook on rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels' NFL career won't be determined until he steps out on the gridiron, one aspect of the LSU product's game is already set in stone thanks to the Washington Commanders' team captain and punter, Tress Way.

Way has been with the Commanders since 2014 and has worn the No. 5 on the back of his jersey throughout the entirety of his Washington tenure, but that's set to change in 2024. While Way's new number is yet to be determined, the long-tenured punter offered his number to the Commanders' exciting new gunslinger, Daniels, with only a small price to pay.

While oftentimes, players will request financial incentives or a flat fee for a new signing or rookie to claim their number -- such as when Jimmy Clausen demanded $1 million from Cam Newton when he first joined the Carolina Panthers -- Way had a small asking price.

While Daniels will hold claim to the No. 5 in 2024, he will return the favor to Way by providing the punter and his entire family with tickets to an Oklahoma-LSU college football game when Way hangs up his cleats. A group of tickets is a small asking price relative to the No. 2 overall pick's rookie salary, but it holds somewhat sentimental value considering Way attended the University of Oklahoma and Daniels won a Heisman Trophy at LSU during his two seasons with the Tigers.

While Daniels wore No. 5 all throughout high school, his three seasons at Arizona State, and his two years at LSU, the number still holds significant value to Way considering he chose the number after being officially signed to an NFL roster for the first time in his career, and he hasn't looked back since.

That being said, Way felt like offering the number to the new face of the franchise was the right thing to do as team captain.

Related Commanders Will Extend Wild Streak if Jayden Daniels Starts Week 1 The Washington Commanders have been searching for their next franchise quarterback for quite some time now. They hope Jayden Daniels is their answer.

Jayden Daniels Will Wear No. 5 in 2024

The rookie QB is the final piece of a major personnel turnover in Washington this offseason

Credit: Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network

In an emotional video posted to the Commanders' official YouTube channel, Way broke down how much the organization means to him and why he feels blessed to be able to pass down the No. 5 like he has to Daniels.

I feel like there's so much excitement around the organization, hands down more than I've ever seen. This is just a very small part of what I can do.

While coaches have come and gone, players traded to and from the team, and executives in the front office being let go, one of the few things that's remained consistent with the Washington organization is Way's presence in the locker room.

In his decade with the team, Way has averaged 46.9 yards per punt, a franchise-best number, to go along with his 274 punts inside the 20-yard line, also a franchise-best number. The 34-year-old has two Pro Bowl selections (2019, 2022) and was named second-team All-Pro in 2019.

Tress Way Career Stats in Washington Stat Way Punts 726 Longest Punt 79 Punts Inside 20-Yard Line 274 Inside-20 Percentage 37.74% Average Punt Yards 46.9

In the grand scheme of things, this is simply a number on the back of a jersey and won't affect the on-field performance of anyone. However, this is a symbolic occurrence that signifies the ushering of a new era in Washington.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tress Way's 247 punts inside the 20-yard line and 46.9 average yards per punt over the course of his career are both franchise records for the Washington Commanders.

With a new owner (Josh Harris), new general manager (Adam Peters), and new head coach (Dan Quinn), things are looking up in Washington for the first time in years.

Maybe donning the No. 5 is the confidence boost Daniels needs to help lead his new team to a playoff win for the first time since 2005. Regardless of how the Commanders perform in 2024, this was a classy move by the soon-to-be five-time captain in Washington, and one that Daniels will likely remember for the rest of his NFL career.

Source: Washington Commanders

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.