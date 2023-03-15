Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah will 'end up being sold in the summer', journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old could be heading out the door at Stamford Bridge with Graham Potter and Todd Boehly plotting new signings.

Chelsea transfer news - Trevoh Chalobah

According to reports in Italy from Calciomercato, Inter Milan and Roma are among the sides showing an interest in signing Chalobah. The report claims that the Chelsea defender is valued at around £18m.

Despite interest in the 23-year-old, Chelsea announced earlier in the season that he had signed a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.

A report from The Athletic has hinted that Chalobah could be one of the players sacrificed in the summer transfer window as it will count as pure profit, meaning we could see some homegrown players sold in the near future.

What has Phillips said about Chalobah?

Phillips has confirmed that he thinks Chalobah could be sold during the summer transfer window. The journalist believes Chelsea will be in the market for a new defender in the coming months, meaning Chalobah could be pushed even further down the pecking order.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "When you look at the situation and you look at what's ahead of Chalobah - we're looking at another centre-back - he will want first-team football, no doubt about it. So, I think he'll end up being sold in the summer."

Should Chalobah be sold in the summer?

Despite starting 11 Premier League games this season, Chelsea's defensive situation has changed over the last few months, meaning Chalobah may struggle to regularly add to his appearance tally for the rest of the campaign.

Wesley Fofana has started to regain his fitness following a long-term injury, and Benoit Badiashile was signed in the January transfer window, meaning Chalobah may have fallen down the pecking order.

The advantage over the likes of Fofana and Badiashile that Chalobah may have is his versatility. As per Sofascore, the 23-year-old is capable of playing at right-back and in midfield, as well as his usual centre-back position.

Potter recently admitted that he changed to a back three following an injury to Brazilian defender Thiago Silva. Despite the change in formation leading to an additional centre-back, Chalobah is still yet to start a game since January.

It could be time for Chalobah to explore new options and if Chelsea are able to receive a decent transfer fee, helping balance their books, it could be a good move for all parties.