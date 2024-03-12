Highlights Trevoh Chalobah attracted interest in the summer from Bayern Munich due to his limited playing time with Chelsea.

Despite a rare start against Brentford, journalist Ben Jacobs believes Chelsea will still offload Chalobah.

Chalobah's future is now in his own hands.

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has struggled to break into Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI this season, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that he's had plenty of offers to leave the club, and he believes the Blues are willing to sell him for both football and financial reasons this summer.

Todd Boehly has spent a significant sum of money since completing his takeover of the Stamford Bridge outfit, meaning they could be forced to offload a host of their current squad to continue complying with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations. Academy graduates could be the most vulnerable to a sale as they will represent pure profit on the books.

Chalobah has barely featured for the Blues this season in any competition, and it's clear that Pochettino considers him significantly low down on the pecking order. The 24-year-old had opportunities to depart in the summer transfer window, but a move failed to materialise.

Chalobah Attracted Interest in the Summer

With the Blues reinforcing multiple areas of the pitch since Boehly arrived at Stamford Bridge, the west London outfit looked to offload some of their current squad. Chalobah was one of those who had a chance to head through the exit door. Bundesliga side Bayern Munich were pushing to secure his signature in the previous summer transfer window, but the two clubs failed to agree on a fee.

In 2023, Chelsea reportedly valued Chalobah at a whopping £50m, which understandably deterred interested parties from pushing ahead to prise him away from Stamford Bridge. Since then, the English defender has played just 208 minutes in all competitions, but he was given a rare start against Brentford, his first of the campaign in the Premier League.

Trevoh Chalobah vs Brentford Output Match rating 6.31 Key passes 1 Aerials won 2 Tackles 0 Interceptions 2 Clearances 2 Pass accuracy 85.7% Correct as of 11/03/2024

Journalist Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that the start against Brentford was due to Pochettino trialling a back three, and it is unlikely to have an impact on his future. The respected reporter still expects Chelsea to offload the 24-year-old, with the Blues attempting to offload him in the last two transfer windows.

Tottenham Hotspur were another side who were considering a move to prise Chalobah away from Pochettino's side, but they cooled their interest in 2023 due to concerns over his injury history. The Sierra Leone-born defender's contract doesn't expire until 2028, so the Blues will be in a strong negotiating position when looking to offload Chalobah in the summer transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trevoh Chalobah played more minutes than Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount, and Marc Cucurella in all competitions last season.

Related Marc Cucurella 'Likely to Leave' Chelsea at end of Season Chelsea are expected to seek a buyer for Marc Cucurella ahead of the summer transfer window

Ben Jacobs - Chalobah's Future in His Own Hands

Jacobs has suggested that Chelsea have had 'enough offers' to allow Chalobah to leave, and his future is now in his own hands, with the west London outfit happy to sell. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"It's really down to Chalobah at this point because Chelsea have had enough offers, but Chalobah is quite picky about what he's looking for. He's ideally hoping to find the right fit, regular game time, and if possible, play European football. If he doesn't find that then, as he's proven in the last two windows, particularly when Nottingham Forest came calling, he's quite happy to sit at Chelsea, training hard, being a squad player, being a positive influence in the dressing room and wait and see whether he can earn opportunities and change Chelsea's mind. I think come summer, if the right opportunity emerges, then Chelsea are quite happy to sell for both football and financial reasons."

Chelsea Could Offload Multiple Players

Chalobah is likely to be one of a few players who will be offloaded in the summer transfer window to help Chelsea generate funds. With the likes of Armando Broja, Romelu Lukaku, and Lewis Hall out on loan, their futures are in doubt and could be sold on permanent deals.

Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea could look to sell 'two or three' of Chalobah, Broja, Lukaku, Hall, Marc Cucurella or Ian Maatsen when the market reopens. Sanctioning the departures of the aforementioned players would allow the Blues to keep hold of someone like Conor Gallagher, who has also been linked with a move away.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored and FBref