Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalboah could now leave Stamford Bridge, with clubs from England and abroad interested, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Players will inevitably have to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea news - Trevoh Chalobah

Chalobah has been linked with a move away from the west London club, with reports in Italy suggesting that both Inter Milan and Roma are interested in the defender.

The report adds that Chelsea value Chalobah at around £18m.

Since Todd Boehly took over as Chelsea owner, £600m has been spent, according to ESPN, meaning in order to continue to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, players will have to be offloaded.

As Chalobah came through the academy at Stamford Bridge, any sale will count for pure profit on the books, so it could be beneficial for Chelsea to sell some of their academy products.

With Levi Colwill returning from his loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion, Chalobah may fall down the pecking order at Chelsea, and he's not exactly been a regular this season.

The 23-year-old only started half of the available Premier League games this campaign, as per FBref, but the likes of Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana have been taking time to settle in at Stamford Bridge.

What has Jones said about Chalobah?

Jones has suggested that Chelsea could let him leave the club during the summer transfer window, with multiple different clubs considering a move for him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Is he crucial to them getting back to where they want to be over the next 12 months? Probably not. There is interest from a couple of clubs in England, but also clubs abroad.

"I think Chelsea will probably let him leave if a good enough offer comes along."

How has Chalobah performed this season?

The England youth international has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.75, ranking him 20th in the Chelsea squad.

If Chelsea are able to receive a reasonable fee for Chalobah in the summer, it would make sense to allow him to leave the club.

However, Chalobah signed a new contract earlier in the season, keeping him at Chelsea until 2028, with the option to extend until 2029.

Considering Chalobah has never been a guaranteed starter at Stamford Bridge, giving him a bumper new deal didn't make an awful lot of sense, and now puts them in a difficult situation.