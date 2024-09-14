Crystal Palace have been dealt a blow ahead of their Premier League clash with Leicester City on Saturday after Trevoh Chalobah was ruled out through injury.

The Eagles have had a mixed start to the campaign after losing their first two games of the season, before claiming a draw with Chelsea before the international break in a strong performance under Oliver Glasner.

The team also added reinforcements on deadline day, including Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and Chelsea defender Chalobah on loan without an option to buy, but the 25-year-old loanee won't be available to make his debut after suffering an injury during one of his first training sessions.

Chalobah Ruled Out v Leicester

Could miss clashes with QPR and Man Utd too

After losing Joachim Andersen to Fulham late on in the transfer window, and also seeing summer signing Chadi Riad suffer with an injury the team looked light on defensive options.

​​​​​​But the team were able to keep hold of captain Marc Guehi despite strong interest from Newcastle, and added to their squad by bringing in the experienced Chalobah on loan from Chelsea after he was frozen out by the new Stamford Bridge boss Enzo Maresca.

While Glasner had been hoping to hand him his debut in the home game against Leicester on Saturday afternoon, the manager revealed in his pre-match press conference that the defender who has been described as a "monster" wouldn't be available after suffering an abdominal injury in training that could see him miss the next few games.

“He (Chalobah) injured his abdominal muscle in his first session with us. It’s a really strange injury. He’s also not available tomorrow. It won’t take very long. He’s questionable for QPR and Man United as well.”

As well as Chalobah's injury, Palace will be without Riad for between eight and 12 weeks after he suffered a knee injury, although that is better than initially thought amid fears he may have ruptured his ACL.

“The doctor tells us it will take 8-12 weeks, so it will take a bit of time,” Glasner said. “We all thought it was worse at the beginning, but the ACL is not ruptured and that’s important.”

Trevoh Chalobah's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 13 =17th Goals 1 =11th Clearances Per Game 3.8 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.2 =8th Match rating 6.74 =11th

Eddie Nketiah Set to Start v Leicester

Palace signed striker for £25m from Arsenal on deadline day

While Chalobah won't be making his debut at Selhurst Park against Leicester, Eddie Nketiah looks set to get the nod in the forward line after his £25million move from Arsenal.

Nketiah made the move across London in search of more regular football after failing to break into Mikel Arteta's side at the Emirates Stadium, but will have to compete with an in-form Jean-Philippe Mateta for a spot in the starting lineup.

However, manager Glasner suggested he is set to get the minutes he is craving after the club splashed the cash to bring him in.

“Yes, he’s ready to start. Otherwise, we wouldn’t have spent about £25 million. We don’t spend £25million for a player to be on the bench. “He can play different positions – he’s very smart. He is a different profile to Jean-Philippe [Mateta].”

All stats courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 14/9/2024.