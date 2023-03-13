Chelsea supporters have ‘been quite puzzled’ by the treatment of defender Trevoh Chalobah this season, journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old has struggled for regular game time throughout the current campaign, and it remains to be seen whether his long-term future lies at Stamford Bridge or elsewhere.

Chelsea news – Trevoh Chalobah

Chalobah rose through the ranks at Chelsea, enjoying successful loan spells at the likes of Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town, and FC Lorient before breaking into the first-team.

It was former manager Thomas Tuchel who first placed his faith in the centre-back, handing him 24 starts across all competitions last term.

And Chalobah’s impressive form at the heart of defence saw Chelsea hand him a new £50,000-per-week contract that is not due to expire until the summer of 2028.

However, the former England Under-21 international has fallen down the pecking order under Graham Potter, and he has been linked with a move away from west London as a result.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Chalobah has previously been identified as a possible replacement for Milan Skriniar by the Inter Milan hierarchy.

What has Phillips said about Chalobah?

When asked about Chalobah’s situation at Chelsea, Phillips disclosed that it ‘feels strange’ and that the club’s fan base have been bemused by his lack of playing time.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “The fans have been quite puzzled about Chalobah being left out.

“There was an expectation that he'd come in for the Dortmund game, obviously Marc Cucurella got the nod instead being more natural on the left side of that back three. So, the Chalobah situation feels strange.”

How has Chalobah been playing?

Chelsea are currently well-stocked at centre-back, and with Levi Colwill expected to return from his loan spell at Brighton in the summer, there will be even more competition for places.

Yet when Chalobah has played this season, he has perhaps failed to find his best form on a consistent basis.

As per WhoScored, the 6 foot 4 ace has won 1.4 aerial duels while also making 1.1 tackles, one interception, and 0.2 blocks per Premier League outing in 2022/23, placing him outside the top six for each metric when compared to his teammates.

Chalobah is clearly still a talented player, but with the likes of Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana, and Kalidou Koulibaly ahead of him in Potter’s plans, Chelsea may be tempted to offload him in the coming months.