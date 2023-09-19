Highlights Chelsea's squad selection is limited due to the increasing number of players being added to the injury list.

The team's poor start to the season, with only one win so far, is a cause for concern for Chelsea.

Trevoh Chalobah's personal trainer blames insufficient preparation by the club's medical staff for the growing injury crisis.

Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino, in particular, have been left with little wiggle room in their squad selection seeing as players continue to be added to their list of absentees through injury.

The Argentine tactician’s side sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table following their goalless draw with Bournemouth last weekend. They have picked up just the one victory since the new campaign got underway which was a 3-0 rout over Premier League new boys Luton Town. Liverpool held them to a 1-1 draw on the opening weekend, but they have since fell at the hands of West Ham United and Nottingham Forest, losing 3-1 and 1-0, respectively.

As mentioned, the Blues squad has been left thin on the ground as they have made an insipid start to domestic proceedings in 2023/24. Summer signing trio Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Christopher Nkunku are all out of action, while Noni Madueke, Reece James, Wesley Fofana also make the list of 12 players currently unavailable through injury.

It’ll certainly be a cause for concern for the Chelsea higher-ups considering how poorly they have begun the 2023/24 campaign and with pressure only set to intensify.

Trevoh Chalobah, 24, is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, too, and is expected back to return to the fold in late September, per the Evening Standard. Now, his personal trainer has made a damning claim about the west London club’s ever-growing injury crisis.

Read More: Chelsea: Damning video goes viral of the last minute vs Bournemouth

What has Trevoh Chalobah’s personal trainer said about Chelsea’s worrying list of injuries?

Ed Hodge, who works closely with the English centre-back, has given a potential reason why many players in west London are picking up injuries left, right and centre. Along with that, he has claimed that Pochettino’s list of injuries is ‘an absolute mess’.

The post has now been deleted from Twitter, but MailOnline have posted a screenshot of the private Instagram conversations, where Hodge gives a detailed explanation about where Chelsea’s behind-the-scenes staff are going wrong in terms of pre-match preparation.

"Trev has a hammie injury… should be back to 90 per cent sprint ability by the end of this week," Hodge first messaged.

He has come out to suggest that Pochettino’s lengthy queue for the examination table is largely down to insufficient preparation – an aspect that a football club the size of Chelsea should have in order, one would assume.

"Most of the injuries are because the players have been loading muscles time and time again without lengthening them simultaneously… then one lunge into a tackle, or a COD too rapidly and they’re injured.

Trevoh Chalobah - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Chelsea 63 4 1 8 0 Chelsea U21 46 0 1 7 1 Ipswich Town 44 2 1 6 0 Huddersfield Town 38 1 1 7 1 FC Lorient 30 2 2 5 0 Chelsea U18 15 4 1 1 0 Chelsea UEFA U19 13 0 2 5 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

"Hardly any of them do reformer Pilates or terrain work (I.E stair sprints & hill sprints to strengthen knee ligaments). It’s an absolute mess at the moment, bro."

Hodge has seemingly pinned the blame on the club’s medical staff and has highlighted their lack of Pilates and terrain work as the reason why their list of injuries continues to bloat.

Due to their subpar 2022/23 domestic performance, where they finished in 12th place, Chelsea are without European football this term of any form. As such, Pochettino’s sights are firmly set on their home meeting with Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side next Sunday.