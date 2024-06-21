Highlights Trevor Lawrence's $275 million contract secures his future as the Jaguars' franchise quarterback.

Lawrence is committed to bringing a championship to Jacksonville, being a key piece in the team's future.

Coming off back-to-back winning seasons, the Jaguars aim to continue improving under Lawrence and coach Pederson.

This offseason has been full-blown green for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who finally got paid. Lawrence’s five-year, $275 million contract gives the young quarterback career stability and the franchise a bright future.

While speaking to the media on Thursday, the 24-year-old from Clemson expressed his excitement about financial gain and his eagerness to pursue a future as a Jaguar.

"The way the organization's going and the direction that we're heading on the football side, that makes it obviously a no-brainer for us. We're headed in the right direction, and I want to be the quarterback here. I want to bring a championship to Jacksonville. That's my goal. I really know that we can accomplish that."

Why Lawrence is One Piece to Jaguars Puzzle for 2024 and Beyond

Lawrence is a vital piece to the future of Jacksonville with hopes of pushing others on the team to the next level

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lawrence joined an unmitigated mess in Jacksonville in 2021, filled with controversy caused by his head coach, Urban Meyer. That lasted less than a season before Meyer was fired, and Lawrence's disastrous rookie season ended with a 3-14 record.

The last two seasons have been more memorable, as the Jaguars are coming off back-to-back winning seasons. In 2022, they won the AFC South in Doug Pederson’s first season as head coach, and Lawrence was selected to his first Pro Bowl. After a 27-point comeback win against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card, they would fall to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Trevor Lawrence is just the third Jaguars quarterback to be selected in the Pro Bowl and the second-youngest selection in franchise history behind teammate Josh Allen.

Last season ended with the same record, 9-8, but it didn’t end like 2022. A late-season loss to the Tennessee Titans in the season's final week doomed their playoff chances, and they were on the outside of the postseason.

Going into the offseason, locking up Lawrence and pass rusher Josh Allen to long-term deals was high on their priority list. Allen was the first of the two to sign a five-year, $141.25 million agreement before Lawrence got his.

Trevor Lawrence's Contract Details Year Base Signing Option 2024 $1.5 million $13.5 million - 2025 $2 million $7.5 million $7 million 2026 $2 million $7.5 million $14 million 2027 $6 million $7.5 million $21 million 2028 $11 million $7.5 million $28 million 2029 $50 million - $28 million 2030 $53.3 million - $21 million

Other significant additions to the roster include defensive end Arik Armstead, wide receiver Gabe Davis, wide receiver Devin Duvernay, and safety Darnell Savage.

Not having wide receiver Calvin Ridley returning hurts the team, but running back Travis Etienne and wide receiver Christian Kirk are still around to give Lawrence plenty of weapons. Davis was nearly automatic with his receptions with the Buffalo Bills so that he could come in as a proper replacement.

The Jaguars are a solid team, with Pederson keeping the organization from going back into chaos. However, there will be a point that a 9-8 record won’t be acceptable. Winning now is the mentality Jacksonville needs to have, and with Lawrence’s background of winning national titles with the Clemson Tigers, Jaguars fans can expect steady improvement this season.

