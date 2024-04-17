Highlights Trevor Lawrence isn't focused on his pending extension, but would love to be with the Jacksonville Jaguars for "as long as possible."

Lawrence has experienced an up-and-down start to his career, but still has tremendous potential.

Jacksonville could end up giving Lawrence $50 million per year if they don't get him signed soon.

Trevor Lawrence's NFL career has been a roller-coaster ride.

He essentially redshirted his rookie year because of the chaos Urban Meyer's brief tenure wreaked, then pulled his Jacksonville Jaguars to an AFC South title as a sophomore with a five-game winning streak to end the season.

In his playoff debut, he became the first player in NFL history to throw three interceptions in the first quarter of a postseason game. The same night, he also orchestrated the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history, overcoming a 27-0 deficit and lunging into the annals of Jags' lore in the process.

Last year, Lawrence had Jacksonville sitting at 8-3 through 12 weeks. Then, it all spiraled out of control. Injuries to Lawrence and wide receiver Christian Kirk on Monday Night Football in Week 13 sparked a 1-5 finish and left them outside the playoff picture entirely despite boasting a 99% chance of making the postseason heading into the aforementioned contest.

The opportunity to put the collapse behind them has been gnawing at those within the organization, including Lawrence, ever since. When asked about extension talks on Tuesday, he made clear that while he wants to be in Jacksonville a very long time, his main focus is on getting the Jags back to the playoffs and beyond.

There's definitely been some conversations... I'd love to obviously be a Jag for as long as possible. We love it here, and I love where we're headed as an organization... [but] my job isn't going to change whether I get extended or not. My job is to go win games and to be the best I can be for this team so we can have a chance to win a Super Bowl. Even if I get the contract extension, that's still my job even more... So for me, I have the same focus and the same mindset.

On paper, the Jaguars' postseason path appears tougher than it did a season ago. They were the runaway betting favorite for AFC South supremacy in 2023, but currently reside between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts in this year's market, per BetMGM.

Related The Jacksonville Jaguars Path to an AFC South Title in 2024 What the Jacksonville Jaguars need to add to make a run at an AFC South championship in 2024 after the team's collapse in 2023.

Lawrence Could Command $50 Million Per Year

The ever-rising cap influences teams to consistently pay the piper at QB

Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Across the last two seasons, Lawrence has been a solid quarterback. He has compiled a 17-16 record, throwing for 8,129 yards and 46 touchdowns with just 22 interceptions. To this point, though, he hasn't lived up to the billing he garnered when winning the College Football Playoff as a freshman at Clemson.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In his playoff debut, Trevor Lawrence became the first player in NFL history to throw three interceptions in the first quarter of a postseason game.

Being more consistent is the key for Lawrence to realize his immense potential. He's confident in his ability to exceed even the highest expectations as he continues learning and improving, saying his, "best ball's definitely ahead of me."

If he can put that best ball on display in 2024, he could find himself in line for one of the largest paydays in NFL history. The four biggest quarterbacks contracts, in terms of average annual value, were all signed in 2023 and all eclipsed $50 million annually. Lawrence is younger than all but one of the players who landed those massive checks.

Five Highest-Paid Quarterbacks, by AAV (Spotrac) Quarterback Team Age At Signing AAV Joe Burrow Bengals 26 $55,000,000 Justin Herbert Chargers 25 $52,500,000 Lamar Jackson Ravens 26 $52,000,000 Jalen Hurts Eagles 24 $51,000,000 Kyler Murray Cardinals 24 $46,100,000

The continuously-rising cap will only raise the QB price tag to new heights in the coming season, which incentives the Jags to get a new contract done earlier and Lawrence to wait and play things out, a la Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott. The contrasting preferences and potential year-to-year salary maximization are likely why Lawrence is focused more on his play than payment structure for the time being.

Source: ESPN

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.