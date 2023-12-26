Highlights Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has a sprained AC joint in his shoulder, raising doubts about his availability for Week 17 against the Panthers.

Lawrence's performance has played poorly in Jacksonville's past three losses with eight turnovers and a 57.5% completion rate.

If Lawrence can't play, C.J. Beathard will start for the Jaguars against Carolina.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, losers of four straight, got more bad news as it's been revealed that quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jaguars' coach Doug Pederson discussed the news with the media on Tuesday, noting that Lawrence may not practice on Wednesday and that his status for this week's game against the Carolina Panthers is in question.

The news couldn't come at a worse time for the Jags, who are still sitting atop the AFC South but are fighting for their postseason lives with two weeks remaining in the season.

The playoffs could be slipping away for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jags are locked in a three-way tie for first place in the AFC South

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

A month ago, the Jaguars were 8-3 and in firm control of the AFC South.

But during Jacksonville's Week 13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Lawrence suffered an ankle injury. Following the Jags' Week 15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, he was placed in concussion protocol.

While the 2021 No. 1 overall pick hasn't missed any starts during this injury-prone stretch, his performance has been quite poor over the last three weeks. Lawrence has thrown five touchdown passes but has also thrown five interceptions and has fumbled four times, losing three of them.

Trevor Lawrence Weeks 14-16 Stat Trevor Lawrence Cmp % 57.5% TD Passes 5 Turnovers 8

Pederson was unsure of Lawrence's status moving forward, telling reporters, "Obviously he's a little bit sore but doing better today than he did yesterday. We'll see where he is at again tomorrow."

"May do a little something tomorrow," Pederson continued, "but I would doubt that just because it's a little bit too soon, but we'll see as the week goes on."

If Lawrence can't go, C.J. Beathard would draw the start for the Jaguars. Beathard played well coming on in relief of Lawrence on Sunday, throwing for 94 yards and a touchdown. The backup does have experience as a starter as he was QB1 for the San Francisco 49ers for a dozen games from 2017 to 2020, although his record was only 2-10.

As insurance, Jacksonville also signed Matt Barkley to the active roster from the New York Giants practice squad. Barkley hasn't appeared in an NFL regular-season game since 2020.

The Jaguars currently hold tiebreakers over the other two teams vying for the division, the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, and their two remaining opponents, the Panthers and the Tennessee Titans, are last-place teams. So that's a nice advantage to have.

Still, the Jaguars have to go out and win games and that isn't something they've been able to do over the last month. And that only becomes more difficult if Lawrence is unable to go or is limited if he does suit up.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.