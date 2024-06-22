Highlights Trevor Lawrence spoke about how there is no added pressure heading into 2024.

Lawrence brushed off concerns, saying that he already feels responsibility as the team's franchise quarterback.

After a down 2023 season, Lawrence is focused on leading Jacksonville into the playoffs.

It is safe to say that quarterback Trevor Lawrence is riding high heading into the 2024 season. The 24-year-old gunslinger just signed a contract extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars that ties him with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the NFL's highest-paid player.

Lawrence's five-year extension is worth $275 million and includes $142 million in guaranteed money. It drew some criticism from people all over the football world, considering that Lawrence does not necessarily have a career resume that reflects the contract he just signed.

However, Lawrence told reporters on Thursday that he doesn't believe his new contract will add any more pressure to his game in 2024. (via Michael DiRocco)

Playing quarterback in this league is pressure anyways. I guess on the outside there's going to be a bigger expectation with the long-term deal and being the franchise quarterback and having the contract. It might change how other people look at it. But for me, I think I've kind of carried that responsibility anyways.

He clarifies that he has always carried the responsibility of being the Jaguars franchise quarterback, and that there is going to be pressure on him regardless of the new contract he just signed.

Being a starting quarterback in this league is a big responsibility and the team goes as you go, and I know that. So, I'm not going to add any pressure to myself just based on getting this contract. It doesn't really change what I expect of myself and what the team expects of me.

He believes that not much has changed, regarding the expectations that he puts on himself to perform at a high level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars to a playoff victory after overcoming a 27-0 halftime deficit against the Chargers. Lawrence famously threw four interceptions in the first half and then four touchdowns in the second half. Lawrence became just the second quarterback in NFL history to pull off this ridiculous feat in a playoff game.

Related Trevor Lawrence Claims Jaguars are ‘Headed in Right Direction’ After roster moves and a new contract, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence feels optimistic about the franchise's future.

Lawrence is One of the League's Highest Paid Players

The Jags opened up their checkbooks to lock up their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future

Credit: Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports

Lawrence's bank account is sitting nicely after his recent contract extension. Let's take a look at how his contract compares with the league's highest paid quarterbacks.

Highest Paid NFL Quarterbacks Rank Player Average Annual Value Guarantees 1 Trevor Lawrence $55 million $200 million 2 Joe Burrow $55 million $219 million 3 Jared Goff $53 million $170.6 million 4 Justin Herbert $52.5 million $218.7 million 5 Lamar Jackson $52 million $185 million 6 Jalen Hurts $51 million $179.3 million 7 Kyler Murray $46.1 million $159.7 million 8 Desean Watson $46 million $230 million 9 Kirk Cousins $45 million $100 million 10 Patrick Mahomes $45 million $141.4 million

Lawrence will look to bounce back after having a down year with the Jags last season. His numbers in 2023 were significantly worse than they were the year before.

Trevor Lawrence's Career Stats Year Yards TD INT Completion % 2021 3,641 12 17 59.6% 2022 4,113 25 8 66.3% 2023 4,046 21 14 65.6%

The Jaguars organization discovered a silver lining after their disappointing season in 2023. They learned that toughness is not a concern with regard to their franchise quarterback. He dealt with a plethora of injuries over the course of the season.

Week 6 - left knee bruise

Week 13 - high ankle sprain (grade 3)

Week 15 - conclusion (grade 1)

Week 16 - shoulder A/C joint sprain

Lawrence will look to remain healthy for the entirety of the upcoming season, and lead the Jaguars to an AFC South title in 2024.

Source: Michael DiRocco

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.