The NFL deals are flying with the Minnesota Vikings, inking wide receiver Justin Jefferson to a massive four-year, $140 million extension. With that deal in place, another likely high-paying contract coming soon is that of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

While Lawrence says he believes it will take care of itself and that it’s not something he needs to worry about, the QB did tell NBC Sports' Josh Alper he'd like to get it done before training camp:

That would be ideal just to put it behind us and keep moving and feel good about that going into training camp. But either way, like I said before, I have the same job.

A Look Back at Lawrence's Career

Lawrence was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

With Lawrence wanting the deal done soon and head coach Doug Pederson mentioning a month ago that the team and Lawrence's representation were working hard on getting a deal done, let's look back at the Clemson product's career to this point.

Coming into the NFL, Lawrence was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft class and was widely viewed in that "generational talent" bucket and lauded as the best prospect at the position since Andrew Luck.

His career got off to a rocky start with Urban Meyer as his head coach. He was fired before the season ended, and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell was named interim head coach.

As a rookie, Lawrence threw for 3,641 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. Then, in 2022, the Jaguars hired Pederson, and he's been the coach ever since. In his first season with Pederson, Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, finishing seventh in MVP voting and making it to the Pro Bowl.

That same year, they overcame a massive deficit in the Wild Card round against the Los Angeles Chargers and won 31-30. The Jaguars lost the next week in the Divisional Round to the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-20.

In 2023, Lawrence had another solid season, passing for 4,016 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He's always been reliable with his rushing ability, too, rushing for at least 291 yards each season of his career tacking on 11 total touchdowns.

Trevor Lawrence's Career Stats Year Team Passing Yards Passing TDs INTS Rushing Yards Rushing TDs 2021 JAX 3641 12 17 334 2 2022 JAX 4113 25 8 291 5 2023 JAX 4016 21 14 339 4

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Lawrence's 17 interceptions as a rookie quarterback is tied for 10th all-time among rookie signal-callers. Peyton Manning holds the record with 28.

With Lawrence under center, the Jaguars are 20-30. Since Pederson came in 2022, the Jaguars are 17-16 with one playoff win. Lawrence is 1-1 in the playoffs all-time.

The speculation is that Lawrence may be due a $50 million per year extension, and it's fair to wonder if he's played up to be worth that. This would be slightly more than New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who's 22-36-1 all-time and 1-1 in the playoffs.

Will Lawrence's play improve to the point of them winning the AFC South with the Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud on the rise and the Indianapolis Colts with an entire season of Anthony Richardson? Do you think he's worth a $50 million per year extension?

These are the questions we'll have answered soon. If you ask Lawrence, the contract question will hopefully be answered before training camp.

