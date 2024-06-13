Highlights Trevor Lawrence signed a $275 million extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars, making him the highest-paid quarterback in the league.

Lawrence's $55 million yearly salary matches Joe Burrow's as the most in NFL history, and his total value is tied for second behind only Patrick Mahomes.

After a rough rookie season season, Lawrence has showed improvement under head coach Doug Pederson, and is now committed long-term to Jacksonville.

For weeks, it's been rumored that the Jacksonville Jaguars and quarterback Trevor Lawrence were closing in on a deal that would make him one of the highest paid signal callers in the NFL.

Those rumors appear to have been well-founded, as the Jaguars and Lawrence have just agreed to a gargantuan extension that will make Lawrence the highest paid quarterback in the NFL, tying him with Joe Burrow, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

At $275 million over five years, Lawrence's $55 million average annual salary is tied with Burrow for the most ever. The $275 million total is tied with Burrow for second all time behind only Patrick Mahomes, and the $142 million guarantee is third behind only Burrow and Deshaun Watson.

Lawrence struggled a bit in 2023 after a Pro Bowl campaign in his sophomore year. He came into the league as a generational quarterback prospect and was selected by the Jaguars with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

After a disastrous rookie season with Urban Meyer at the helm of the team, Lawrence has shown improvement under Doug Pederson. Now, the franchise quarterback will be in Jacksonville for the long term, though his massive contract may make it difficult for the team to build around him.

Jaguars Had No Choice Other Than To Pay Lawrence

Resetting at the game's most important position was a non-starter for Jacksonville

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Before this extension, Lawrence had two years remaining on his rookie contract, as the Jaguars exercised his fifth-year option earlier this offseason.

In terms of the quarterback market, this deal is monumental, as the money being spent on quarterbacks is continually growing. Earlier this offseason, the Detroit Lions signed Jared Goff to an extension worth $53 million per year. Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his current contract extension, and he is seeking to become one of the highest-paid quarterbacks. This deal the Jaguars struck with Lawrence could push Prescott’s asking price to over $60 million per year.

Highest Paid Quarterbacks in the NFL, By AAV Rank Player Age At Signing Average Annual Value 1 Joe Burrow 26 $55 million 1 Trevor Lawrence 24 $55 million 3 Jared Goff 29 $53 million 4 Justin Herbert 25 $52.5 million 5 Lamar Jackson 26 $52 million 6 Jalen Hurts 24 $51 million

When looking at it from Jacksonville’s perspective, they now have their franchise quarterback locked up, but it is astronomically high value for a quarterback who has been mostly underwhelming in his three years as a starter.

Lawrence has been fine, but the numbers do not warrant a contract of this magnitude. Through Lawrence's first three years as a starter, he is 20-30 as a starter and has completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 11,770 yards with 58 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.

Lawrence wasn't great last season, as he saw his interception rate (2.5% in 2023) spike and completion percentage drop, though his yards per attempt (7.1) were a career-high, and he was still among the top 10 in the league in passing yards despite playing the last month of the season with various injuries. He was also the team's highest rated offensive player last season, according to PFF, finishing with a 79.7 grade.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: When Lawrence was named as an alternate to the 2023 Pro Bowl following the 2022 season, he became the first Jaguars quarterback to earn Pro Bowl honors since David Garrard in 2009.

However, the Jaguars really had no other choice, as the team has been desperate to land a franchise-altering quarterback for practically its entire existence. Lawrence is still only 25 years old, and although he has not lived up to the pre-draft hype, he is still a young quarterback who can develop into a quality starter, if not a star signal caller.

Whether or not the Jaguars can build a winner around Lawrence remains to be seen, as the Clemson alum only has one playoff win in his career thus far. His new contract will pay him handsomely, but it may be difficult for Jacksonville to navigate the next few offseasons if Lawrence doesn't earn the money on his extension.

Source: Adam Schefter

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.