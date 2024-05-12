Highlights Rookie Trey Benson models his game after Forrest Gump for speed and power on the field.

Benson and James Conner beef up Cardinals' backfield to support Kyler Murray.

Running QBs elevate offenses; Cardinals aim to utilize Murray and Benson's speed effectively.

Rarely do you hear of NFL players modeling their game after Forrest Gump, but that’s exactly who Trey Benson sees in himself:

Once I get to the second level, my teammates used to call me Forrest Gump. Forrest Gump, that's all I'm thinking about. Second level, once I get to the second level, Forrest Gump. Don't get caught. Just run. Hit your head on the goal post.

The Arizona Cardinals' 66th overall pick joins the ageless James Conner in a beefy backfield. Alongside the 6-foot 223-pound Benson, Conner represents one half of a multifaceted bodyguard team for the diminutive Kyler Murray.

A dynamic rushing attack paired with the highly anticipated No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. on the outside could give opposing defenses fits.

“Momma Always Said” Run People Over

Cardinals geared up for coming out party in 2024

If we’ve learned anything about football’s ongoing evolution, it’s that running quarterbacks raise the floor of your offense. That’s especially true when defenses can’t actually see the little guy, and he's got 4.4 speed.

It’s not often that a short signal-caller works in your favor, but the Cardinals read option has devastating potential if utilized properly. We saw hints of its effectiveness during Arizona’s 11-6 season under Kliff Kingsbury in 2021.

Unfortunately, that rushing attack and telling Murray to go full schoolyard with pseudo Hail Marys to DeAndre Hopkins summed up their entire offense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Trey Benson, like Forrest Gump, is from the South. And like Gump, he's quoteable: "I came a long way these past couple years. I'm from Mississippi, so it's hard to make it out of Mississippi."

Benson’s home run threat (4.39 40-yard dash) combined with linebackers hesitating thanks to Murray’s game-breaking speed could provide the explosive plays teams covet. Of course, he’s a third-round rookie, so everyone has to pump their breaks—besides Benson, because he’s just too much fun:

Run the rock, can't say nothing more than that. Really, just get the ball to the running backs cause we do everything on the football field. We're like hybrids: We block, we pass block, we catch the ball and we run the ball. I'm looking forward to this offense, for sure.

Ironically, two areas where he could improve are pass protection and his receiving skills. He’s got the makings of a passing target out of the backfield, but he’s understandably got a ways to go.

Nevertheless, in his last two seasons at Florida State, he tallied 1,895 yards and scored 23 touchdowns on 6.3 yards per rushing attempt, so clearly, he’s ready to run.

