Highlights Cincinnati Bengals' defensive end Trey Hendrickson requested a trade on Wednesday evening.

He and wide receiver Tee Higgins both want out of Cincinnati so they can get new long-term deals.

The Bengals' desire to extend Ja'Marr Chase and compete throughout Joe Burrow's entire career has them holding onto the checkbook for the time being.

As the lone active quarterback to beat Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs, Joe Burrow might be right about his Cincinnati Bengals being "built to beat" the Kansas City Chiefs. However, they may not be equipped to do so this season unless some things change.

On Wednesday night, ESPN's Adam Schefter announced Cincinnati's defensive end Trey Hendrickson, the team's best defender, had requested a trade out of the Queen City because he is "looking for more long-term security". Hendrickson joins franchise-tagged wide receiver Tee Higgins - who resubmitted his own trade request last night, per Schefter - in asking to be dealt away from the franchise.

Hendrickson, 29, became a Bengal during the 2021 free agent cycle by signing a four-year, $60 million contract after four seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He has made the Pro Bowl three consecutive years since then, and finished in a tie for the second-most sacks in the league last season (17.5) with Jacksonville Jaguars' edge rusher Josh Allen, who recently received a deal averaging $30 million per year.

Cincinnati Is in a Bind Financially

They have Ja'Marr Chase's massive extension looming

The Bengals still have time to get things sorted out with Hendrickson and Higgins, but the timing of the former's request - on the eve of this evening's NFL Draft - is interesting. It could indicate Cincinnati is trying to move him in the very short-term and pick up one of the 31 first-round picks they don't possess in return, allowing them to secure either his or Higgins' long-term replacement in a matter of hours.

After getting a one-year, $21 million extension last offseason - the same contract Higgins' franchise tag functions as - Hendrickson slots behind only Higgins and Burrow among the Bengals' 2024 cap hits. Cincinnati has $24 million in cap space, 10th-most in the league, despite those figures. The problem with committing big money to either player beyond this season, though, is what's coming down the track.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Trey Hendrickson has the fifth-most sacks (39.5) in the NFL since joining the Bengals, behind only T.J. Watt (47.0), Myles Garrett (46.0), Nick Bosa (44.5) and Micah Parsons (40.5). From 2020 on, he's third in the category with 53.0, trailing just Watt (62.0) and Garrett (58.0). Excluding Parsons, who is still on his rookie deal, Hendrickson is the only member of the quintet making less than $25 million annually. Including his previous extension through 2025, his average payout as a Bengal is $16.2 million per year.

Burrow's cap hit this season is $29.7 million: big, but not unmanageable because it's his fifth-year rookie option. His record-breaking five-year, $275 million deal doesn't kick in until 2025, when he'll carry a $46.3 million hit. That difference alone could sap whatever potential salary cap increase follows this offseason's COVID-influenced mega-jump, granting the Bengals no additional flexibility moving forward.

Trey Hendrickson 2023 Stats Stat Hendrickson Total Tackles 43 Sacks 17.5 Forced Fumbles 3 Stuffs 8

Last year, Cincinnati sold naming rights to what was known as Paul Brown Stadium for more than two decades in order to secure the funds for the guaranteed portion of Burrow's deal. As a small-market team without as much cash readily available as Stan Kroenke (Los Angeles Rams' owner), for example, they literally cannot afford to hand out massive signing bonuses to circumvent the cap.

The Bengals are prioritizing the long-term health of their books and an extension for wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, whose fifth-year option they picked up yesterday. After that, the superstar receiver will likely boast a per-year contract larger than the record-breaking deal Amon-Ra St. Brown just inked with the Detroit Lions. Cincy simply can't afford to keep everyone without major drawbacks in the future.

Some can argue whether that line of thinking and operating is good for their short-term prospects. But they want to ensure they don't waste a single year of the decade-plus Burrow will be their quarterback. In their eyes, trading Hendrickson and/or Higgins now may be the best way to do so. And if that's the case, you can't fault them for it.

