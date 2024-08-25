Key Takeaways Trey Lance's inconsistent preseason concluded with five interceptions.

It was always clear that this preseason was Trey Lance's last opportunity to become an NFL starting quarterback, and he blew it. Just a year ago, the Dallas Cowboys traded a 2024 fourth-round draft pick to acquire Lance from the San Francisco 49ers . Lance spent the last year as the Cowboys QB3 and spoiler alert: nothing will change anytime soon.

With Dak Prescott entering the final year of his contract, this preseason opened up an opportunity for Lance to see playing time in the future. Due to contract negotiations, there's some doubt that Prescott will remain the Cowboys' starting quarterback past 2024 , which could've opened up an opportunity for Lance to get a second chance as a starting quarterback in the NFL .

After seeing how this preseason played out for Lance, it doesn't appear that there is any chance that will happen, despite whatever resolution occurs between the Cowboys and Prescott.

Reviewing Lance's Preseason Performance

Lance showcased an inability to perform comfortably as a dropback passer.

Unfortunately, the discourse around Lance is worse than it was a year ago when the Cowboys traded for him. Lance showcased his playmaking skills as a runner but was inconsistent as a passer throughout three games.

Trey Lance's 2024 Preseason Statistics (3 Games) Completion Percentage 73/113 (64.6%) Passing Touchdowns 2 Passing Yards 662 Interceptions 5 Rushing Yards 168 Rushing Touchdowns 2

In three preseason games, Lance averaged just over a touchdown a game, along with 220 passing yards and 56 rushing yards. Statistically, a lot of the struggles came from the final preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers , where he threw five interceptions. However, the statistics proved what was clear during every game: Lance was uncomfortable as a passer.

He was consistently late on many throws and took too long to scan the field. Whenever he dropped back to pass, everything felt like it was in slow motion. Considering he was playing backups throughout the preseason, this was further evidence that Lance isn't worthy of becoming an NFL starter.

Despite the inconsistency, Lance was one of the most productive quarterbacks during the preseason. So, his career might not be over, even if he doesn't receive a chance to start again.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Trey Lance led the NFL in passing (662) and rushing (168) yards during the preseason. (via CBS Sports)

Lance's Future

Lance's place on the Cowboys roster in 2024 seems certain, but there's plenty of uncertainty after this year.

Jerry Jones already shared his confidence in Lance this year, but what happens to him beyond this year is a massive question mark. Jones spoiled in an interview what to expect for Lance's chances to make the Cowboys roster this year:

"He will be on this roster," Jones said about Lance's role with the Cowboys in 2024. (via Nick Harris)

Realistically, this is probably the most experience Lance will ever have on an NFL field again. His delayed processing, turnovers, and inability to remain comfortable in the pocket will probably turn off some teams in the future. What could really keep teams interested in the future is his rushing ability, which he put on display every week of the preseason.

There's some serious upside just as a runner alone that will probably keep Lance in the NFL for a few years, but he may never be more than a backup quarterback. He probably fits best as a practice squad quarterback who can give defenses different looks to help prepare for some of the best mobile quarterbacks in the league, but there's little to be warranted in his game as a passer.

Sadly, he might never see an opportunity to prove himself once again.

