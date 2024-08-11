Highlights Lance's NFL career could fizzle quickly if cut due to a poor preseason performance.

Winning the QB2 job in Dallas is crucial for Lance's career longevity.

Proving his worth as a backup will bring job security and future opportunities.

This preseason is huge for the development of Trey Lance, who is fighting for a roster spot on the Dallas Cowboys. Despite being the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lance isn't guaranteed a spot on the Cowboys roster, or any roster in the NFL. Not only is Lance putting his talent on display for his current team, but he's also showcasing his talent for a potential future team.

Lance knows how big of a deal this preseason is, as she mentioned prior to the team's first preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams:

Big game for me... Big game for us so I'm excited to go out there and play well.

After failing to take over the starting quarterback job with the San Francisco 49ers, things went downhill for the former first round draft pick.

In 2022, Lance suffered a gruesome ankle injury that changed the course of his career. Brock Purdy eventually took over the 49ers starting quarterback job, which led to Lance's departure from the 49ers.

Now, Lance is fighting for the QB2 job with Cooper Rush, who has been one of the better backup quarterbacks in the last few years.

The Importance Of The QB2 Job In Dallas

If Lance can win the backup job, it could provide him job security, and the opportunity to start if Dak leaves Dallas.

Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

There's a large difference between the QB2 and QB3 jobs in Dallas.

If Lance can win the QB2 job over Rush, it means he's progressed as the team hoped when they traded for him last offseason.

However, if he fails to earn the job, it means the Cowboys don't have the confidence to insert Lance into a regular season game if they needed to. If the Cowboys don't have the trust in Lance to start in a regular season game, why would any other NFL team?

That being said, Lance is in a good spot to win the QB2 job. Considering the investment the team made in him last offseason, along with only being 24 years old, the organization would prefer it works out that their investment pays off. It would provide Lance with some job security as a backup quarterback, at the very least. Since it would also extend his NFL career, it would provide opportunities where Lance could start once again.

Unfortunately, injuries and a change of scenery have hurt Lance's development. But with a fully healthy last year with the Cowboys, this is Lance's chance to shine.

Negative Effects Of Poor Preseason Showings

A disappointing preseason could cost Lance a roster spot with the Cowboys, and opportunities with other teams.

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The rate of QB3s who make a career out of themselves is pretty low. If Lance can't win the QB2 job after a full year with the Cowboys organization, he may be a roster cut considering he will be a free agent in 2025. If Lance ever wants to have a chance to start again in the NFL, he at the very least needs to earn the primary backup role in Dallas.

The alternatives aren't ideal for the fourth-year quarterback.

Maybe Lance would receive additional opportunities on other practice squads if he can't make the team, but that can only last so long. Without many snaps that he desperately needs, he would likely fizzle out eventually, ending his NFL career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Through four seasons in the NFL, Trey Lance has only taken 262 career snaps. (via Points Spread) Brock Purdy eclipsed that before the end of his rookie season with the 49ers.

Things can really go downhill for Lance, and unfortunately, this could be the more likely option due to some of the struggles he's had at Cowboys training camp.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.