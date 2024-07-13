Highlights Trey Lance may never start for the Cowboys due to the forthcoming Dak Prescott extension.

Jerry Jones' attempt to gain leverage in Prescott contract talks have backfired.

Lance needs to find a team in 2025 where he can potentially start again.

Trey Lance was drafted to be the franchise quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, but turned into one of the bigger draft disappointments in recent NFL history. Last offseason, the 49ers traded Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2024 fourth round draft pick, but it doesn't look like he will ever start a game for the organization.

49ers/Dolphins Trade For Third Overall Pick 49ers send Dolphins send 2021 1st-round pick (12th overall), 2022 1st-round pick (29th overall), 2022 3rd-round pick (101 overall), 2023 1st-round pick (29th overall) 2021 1st-round pick (3rd overall)

Jerry Jones loves to try and gain leverage in contract negotiations, but a trade for Lance was never going to give Dallas more leverage in contract negotiations with Dak Prescott.

In fact, it did the complete opposite. Prescott had a career year in 2024, and seeks to be the first player in NFL history to receive a contract of over $60 million per year.

Now, Lance is stuck in a position where there's no vision of where his career could head. While he says he feels more confident this offseason, it's irrelevant if there's nowhere for him to play.

Where It Went Downhill For Lance

Lance's broken ankle in 2022 cost him the season, and completely changed the outlook for the remainder of his career.

What happens if Lance never breaks his ankle? Does Brock Purdy ever become a thing? Is Lance still in San Francisco? One injury changed the careers of many. It's unfair that something like this could ruin Lance's career, but unfortunately, that's the life of football.

You can't really say that Lance did anything wrong, because he only had four starts in San Francisco. Purdy just stepped up when his name was called, and the rest was history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Trey Lance hasn't played a full football season since 2019, when he started 16 games at North Dakota State.

Unfortunately for Lance, he was traded to a team where it would be extremely difficult to see playing time. Prescott's going to be 31 years old this season.

Unless the Cowboys decide they're going to make the ridiculous decision to move on from Prescott to roll with Lance, which is super unlikely, Lance is stuck.

Dallas has a competent backup quarterback in Cooper Rush, who's had success winning ball games when Prescott is hurt. By default, Lance was stuck as the QB3 in 2023.

Jerry's Failed Attempt To Gain Leverage

The Cowboys' QB1 had a career year following the Lance trade and took all the leverage away from the team.

Jerry Jones is obviously a business person, but he doesn't always conduct good business with his football team. Jones would've thought that trading for Lance would put more pressure on Prescott, but instead, Prescott had one of his best seasons of his NFL career. Now, the Cowboys are stuck with Lance as their QB3, and lost their 2024 4th-round pick.

To make matters worse, there were several quarterbacks that were recently traded.

None of them net the return that the 49ers received for Lance.

Recent Quarterback Trades Quarterback Return Package Steelers trade Kenny Pickett, (and 4th round pick) Eagles send 3rd round pick and two 7th rounders to PIT Bears trade Justin Fields Steelers send 6th rounder (conditional 4th round pick) to CHI Falcons trade Desmond Ridder Cardinals send WR Rondale Moore to ATL Jets trade Zach Wilson, 7th round pick Broncos traded 2024 203rd overall pick

Lance might have more upside than some of these players, but he hasn't proven enough to warrant a fourth round pick outright. Dallas could've acquired someone like Justin Fields by only trading a sixth round draft pick. Jones and the Cowboys completely misjudged the quarterback market, and got stuck trading a fourth-round pick for their QB3.

What's Next For Lance After Dallas?

Since there isn't an opportunity for Lance to start in Dallas, he needs to hope he can enter free agency with an opportunity to gain playing time.

There's not a perfect scenario for Lance, but he has to be willing to leave Dallas in free agency next offseason to pursue a real opportunity to gain playing time. As long as Prescott is in Dallas, Lance will remain on the bench, barring injuries.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy did say earlier this offseason that Lance has made significant progress in understanding the Dallas offense.

Now starting to get the timing with the routes. ... He's close to being a master of the system. He has a really high understanding. ... He just needs as many reps as he can.

Unless he's content with pursuing a career as a backup quarterback, he's basically going to become a high-upside backup quarterback that has rushing upside.

Lance's biggest problem is that he doesn't have many reps at the NFL level, which he desperately needs if he ever wants to become a consistent starting quarterback in the league. Even if he does leave Dallas next offseason, he's probably not going to get a chance to start.

For now, Lance at least is saying the right things entering his second season in Dallas:

I think the biggest thing is I've learned a lot about myself and who I am on and off the field. This offseason, I've been at my best mentally, physically, spiritually knowing who I am, where I am and being able to be present.

What he needs to do is head to a team with an aging quarterback, or one who's been struggling. Teams like the New Orleans Saints or New York Jets make sense, as both teams have aging quarterbacks with no succession plan in sight. Lance will still have to sit briefly, but there's at least a future where he could eventually gain real reps once those players retire or move on. Even that isn't a guarantee.

Potential Landing Spots for Trey Lance in 2025 Free Agency Team Current QB Depth Chart New Orleans Saints Derek Carr, Jake Haener, Spencer Ratler New York Jets Aaron Rodgers, Tyrod Taylor, Jordan Travis New York Giants Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito, Nathan Rourke Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith, Sam Howell, P.J. Walker

Unfortunately, Lance needs to be patient and see what opportunities are out there for him. With only four starts in three seasons, it's going to be really difficult for any team to give him a chance to start. His best bet is to sit in favorable situations where he could see a lot of reps in the preseason, and potentially see game reps in the future.

