Highlights The New Orleans Pelicans' playoff hopes are in jeopardy without Zion Williamson.

Trey Murphy III has played a crucial role in the Pelicans' offense all season.

The Pelicans will need Murphy to step up once again if they are to stand a chance of beating the Sacramento Kings for the eighth seed.

Without Zion Williamson, the New Orleans Pelicans’ playoff aspirations are once again lying in the balance, and if the organization is to progress to the NBA post-season as the eighth seed, then they will need all hands on deck.

According to league insider Mark Medina, this includes third-year scorer, Trey Murphy III, who the journalist has argued has had a ‘really impressive’ 2023-24 campaign, especially when considering how his season began, missing the first 21 games recovering from injury.

Win or the Post-Season Dream Is Over

Must-win game against the Kings – Zion Williamson out

This was supposed to be the year when the Pelicans showed they were the playoff-caliber team in the Western Conference that they had shown glimpses of over the past few seasons, though they hadn’t yet made that final step, due to health concerns and subsequent unavailability of stars such as Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

And, for three quarters of their seventh-eighth-seeded Play-In tournament match-up against the Los Angeles Lakers, they had shown exactly that.

Superstar Williamson, who was making his post-season debut, was having a coming of age game, where he racked up 40 points on 17-of-27 shooting, 11 boards, and five assists, with not even the Lakers’ spearheads in Anthony Davis or LeBron James seemingly able to slow him down.

But as fate would have it, Williamson, who has had an NBA career marred by injury, would once again pull-up after a shot to tie the game 95 a piece, and was forced to leave the court with three minutes of the fourth quarter remaining.

New Orleans Pelicans - 2023-24 Regular Season Stats Category With Zion Williamson Without Zion Williamson Record 42-28 7-5 PPG 115.4 113.1 RPG 44.2 42.8 APG 26.8 27.8 ORTG 118.4 117.8 DRTG 113.9 112.8

At a time when his Pelicans had all the momentum, and were in striking distance of reaching the post-season as the seventh seed, his loss was a hugely untimely one, and New Orleans would go on to lose the game 110-106, though, there was more concern over Williamson’s availability for their second chance attempt in the last game of the Play-In.

Then, the news struck that the two-time All-Star had sustained a hamstring strain, and would be out for what could potentially now be their final game of the 2023-24 campaign against the Sacramento Kings, who blew out the Golden State Warriors in devastating fashion in the ninth-tenth seed match-up.

If the Pelicans are going to reach the post-season, where the No. 1 seeded Oklahoma City Thunder await, then they will have to rely on their other All-Stars in Ingram and CJ McCollum, as well as their rotational depth, which also features sharpshooters Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones, to carry more of the offensive load, while Jonas Valanciunas and Larry Nance Jr. may be called upon more to handle things on the defensive side of the ball.

Murphy Has ‘Taken Advantage of His Opportunities’

Coming off the back of a very good sophomore campaign, in which he made huge strides in his development, Murphy has once again had a good outing for the Pelicans in his third season, which hasn’t gone unnoticed by Medina.

The journalist argues, that although he went through a shooting slump earlier on in the season, likely the result of coming off a meniscus injury during the summer, the 23-year-old took his opportunity and got back into the swing of things at the ‘perfect time’ of the regular season, going on to play an instrumental role in the Pelicans’ run to the Play-In tournament.

“He’s been really impressive because he missed the first 21 games of the season recovering from his surgically repaired meniscus in his left knee.Furthermore, he had gone through different shooting slumps throughout the season, but he still kept his head on straight. He's a resilient player who's putin the work. It's really good that at the perfect time, late in the season, he becamecapable of being that player, and it’s incumbent on him to be able to make some shots. He's been doing a good job in taking advantage of that opportunity.”

Murphy’s Impressive Campaign

Pelicans' third-leading scorer over last 10 outings of the regular season

Despite missing the first 21 games of the season with a meniscus injury, Trey Murphy III slowly got reacquainted with the tempo of the NBA, and after suffering from a minor shooting slump, re-found the form from his standout sophomore year, ending the regular season campaign averaging 14.8 points, 4.9 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting at a 44.3 percent rate from the field and 38.0 percent from three-point range, having averaged 7.8 attempts per contest.

But over the last 10 games of the season, he saw his numbers increase further, where he became New Orleans' third scoring option behind the sharpshooting McCollum (27.5 points)- who also found his shooting stroke at the perfect time - and a 'generational' Williamson (24.2 points), with the 23-year-old averaging 18.3 points at an improved 46.3 percent shooting clip, and 40.7 percent from downtown, as well as dishing out 3.0 assists and grabbing 6.9 boards off the glass.

Such output saw his plus-1.6 plus/minus rating rank second-best on the team behind Jose Alvarado, and was one of only four Pelicans to have a positive plus/minus rating during that 10-game span.

Medina argued that a reason for Murphy's improvements in his shot-making is partly down to his teammates' health, which, as a result, has improved their team-chemistry.

“The other good thing is that the Pelicans, for the most part, had a much cleaner bill of health with their big three with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum. So they were able to win games, even during Trey Murphy’sstruggles, and their chemistry gotbetter. As a result, there's been alot more opportunities for some of the role players, like Murphy, to have open shots.”

Murphy averaged an effective field goal percentage of 58.1 percent, the fourth-most on the team among Pelicans to have played more than 50 games on the season, though that figure is slightly down on his efficiency last season, which registered at 61.0 percent.

Trey Murphy III - 2023-24 Regular Season Shooting Efficiency Category PTS FG% Drive 2.2 49.4 Catch-and-Shoot 7.1 37.9 Pull-Up 2.4 39.3 Paint Touch 1.0 73.5

Nonetheless, this team chemistry that Medina alluded to shows when crunching the scoring numbers.

Across the 57 games in which he played, 67.9 percent of Murphy's two-point makes came assisted, while 89.3 percent of his three-point makes were also assisted by his teammates, for a total of 81.1 percent of his made field goals assisted, the second-most among the team to have played more than 50 games, with Jordan Hawkins the only other player to have more of his made field-goals assisted.

Furthermore, Murphy also demonstrated that he didn't need to have the ball in his hands for too long in order to score, whereby he averaged 26.2 front-court touches per contest, though he only averaged 2.01 seconds per touch - the fourth-shortest time on the team - for a total of 1.4 minutes per game.

However, despite those short, and few, touches, he converted them into points at the second-best rate on the team, averaging 0.358 points per touch, with only Williamson converting at a greater rate (0.366).

All in all, Murphy III has been instrumental in scoring the ball for the Pelicans throughout the regular season.

But, now without their leading scorer on the floor in a pivotal decider against the Kings on Friday night, New Orleans will need their sharpshooter to step up to the task, and score more than the 12 points he managed in their first Play-In tournament game against the Lakers if they are to have any chance of progressing to the post-season.

Only time will tell if the Pelicans are the real deal, or if they have once again had injuries derail their path to the post-season, which would signal yet another disappointing year for a team that has shown so much potential.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.