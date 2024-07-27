Highlights Trey Nyoni impressed in Liverpool's pre-season win against Real Betis, showing composure and skill beyond his years.

Arne Slot has stated the need for the Reds to be patient and cautious with the young midfielder.

The youngster is one to watch for the future, with high expectations placed on his shoulders.

Arne Slot secured his first win as Liverpool manager in a pre-season friendly against La Liga side Real Betis with one of the young players in his new squad catching the eye of many. Trey Nyoni, who only turned 17 in June, put in a wonderful display after being brought on as a first-half substitute to replace the injured Curtis Jones.

The Reds' players are still in the early stages of adapting from Jurgen Klopp's 'heavy metal' football to Arne Slot's more controlled style of play, but the youngster looked one of the more assured performers on the second outing under the Dutchman. The new manager's first game came in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Preston North End, in which the Premier League side were defeated 1-0 following a Robbie Brady wonderstrike.

Pre-season is always the time for players to impress and stake their claim for a regular place in the team, but at just 17, Nyoni may be one for the future rather than the 2024/25 season. In the next few years, it's likely more will be learned of the teenager, with high expectations placed on his shoulders.

Who is Trey Nyoni

He's embarking on his second season at Anfield

Liverpool have a talented group of youth players, with Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley breaking into the senior team regularly in the 2023/24 season. Nyoni and others such as Jayden Danns, Bobby Clark and James McConnell are among the new crop of youngsters hoping to make waves in the first-team in the future.

Nyoni has been part of the Reds' youth squad since 2023 after sealing a move to Anfield from Leicester City. He played 11 times in the Premier League 2 during his debut season in red, also appearing in various other youth competitions.

While he hardly played any minutes for the senior side, the midfield player was called up to train with Jurgen Klopp's senior squad on plenty of occasions and was named as a substitute several times. The England-born teenager could well line up for the Three Lions at some point in the future if he fulfils his potential, but he will also be eligible for Zimbabwe through his parents.

Nyoni's Liverpool Debut

Jurgen Klopp handed him his first senior appearance

Klopp showed a lot of faith in his younger players during his final season as Liverpool manager. The German boss had to field an extremely youthful squad for the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea. That turned out to be the final piece of silverware the iconic manager won at the club and Nyoni was on the bench for the historic moment.

While he didn't get onto the Wembley pitch that day, the 16-year-old at the time was handed his first-team debut just days later, as he was brought on as a substitute in the 78th minute of a 3-0 FA Cup win against Southampton. Klopp made sure to give the midfielder a confidence boost before he stepped onto the field with a warm embrace. View the moment below:

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trey Nyoni became the youngest-ever player to feature for Liverpool in the FA Cup during the game against Southampton (16 years and 243 days).

Nyoni Impresses in Slot's First Win

He was involved in the only goal of the game

Showing no fear in the middle of the park, the Leicester-born midfielder quickly got involved in the action following his introduction. Nynoi proved he's more than comfortable receiving the ball on the half-turn, which played a big part in the only goal of the match. Dominik Szoboszlai applied the finishing touch after playing a quick one-two with Mohamed Salah just seconds after Nynoi turned quickly and fired the ball into the Hungarian's feet.

The rest of the match followed a similar pattern as the teenager looked more comfortable than a lot of his senior teammates. Nyoni's quick burst of speed after receiving the ball caught the opposition midfielders out on several occasions as he accelerated away before picking the right pass more often than not. It was an hour-long glimpse into what the youth prospect can bring to the table, leaving Reds fans wanting more. Watch his highlights below:

Arne Slot on Nyoni

The boss was 'impressed' by the 17-year-old

When asked about how he thought his team got on in the early pre-season affair against Real Betis, Liverpool's new boss described Nyoni as: "Someone who impressed me." He went on to tell reporters during his post-match press conference that while the midfielder put in a strong showing, he needs to be handled carefully due to his age. Slot stated:

"I think he did really well today, but it was only an hour. Like I said, he did well, he was one of the reasons we scored the goal because he turned really quickly and played a spot-on pass between the lines. He was also involved in the biggest chance of the second half as well, but he just turned 17 and his body has to grow, and we are cautious with him."

More strong performances are likely to keep Nyoni in Slot's mind for future appearances, as his new boss continued to heap praise on the young man, while attempting to manage expectations for the upcoming season, saying: "You can see his quality, but you can also see his body still needs some time to grow to play at Premier League level, but he showed some interesting things today."

