The Tennessee Titans made waves on Tuesday when they signed long-time Cincinnati Bengals slot receiver Tyler Boyd to a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million. With DeAndre Hopkins already occupying a role on the outside, Calvin Ridley joining the team on a four-year, $92 million contract during the first wave of free agency, and now Boyd in the slot, the receiving unit is getting awfully crowded.

One member impacted by these offseason moves would be Treylon Burks, the 2022 first-round pick who was expected to be the A.J. Brown replacement for the offense, but has struggled to find any sort of groove during his first two seasons in the league.

2022 First-Round Wideouts WR Team Career Stats Drake London Atlanta Falcons 33 GP, 141 catches, 1,771 yards, 6 TDs Garrett Wilson New York Jets 34 GP, 178 catches, 2,145 yards, 7 TDs Chris Olave New Orleans Saints 31 GP, 159 catches, 2,165 yards, 9 TDs Jameson Williams Detroit Lions 18 GP, 25 catches, 395 yards, 3 TDs Jahan Dotson Washington Commanders 29 GP, 84 catches, 1,041 yards, 11 TDs Treylon Burks Tennessee Titans 22 GP, 49 catches, 665 yards, 1 TD

Now, with three established starters, a new regime with no ties to him, and depth options that could keep him from having a key rotation role. It begs the question: What's next for Treylon Burks in Tennessee?

Current Fit in Tennessee

With Tyler Boyd in the slot, Burks' role has vaporized

In light of the signing, many wondered what was in store for Burks and his future with the team, but new head coach Brian Callahan went on record to say he expects the 2022 first-round pick to remain a part of the offense, via John Glennon of the Nashville Post:

As far as Treylon's role, he's gonna play everything... We've told him that from the beginning. He's gonna play inside, he's gonna play outside, and he's gonna carve out a role for himself.

Unfortunately, for those hoping the speculation and rumors end there, this type of coach speak is common regardless of if a player is set to remain with an organization or not. In fact, just last month, Callahan discussed the team's need for someone to emerge in the slot. He listed three potential candidates to do so and none of which were Burks.

Now, with Boyd added to the room, the former Arkansas star's role has become smaller, and his pathway to playtime has dwindled.

Could a Fresh Start Be Best For Both Parties?

The 24-year-old could be on his way out of Tennessee

Obviously, with Callahan's recent vocal support, it seems Burks will at least get a chance to carve out a role this offseason in the offense. However, if the preseason comes and the wideout is operating as the fifth or sixth receiver, it may be best for the team to try and get whatever value they can out of him.

The projected value of a 24-year-old who has failed to take the next step in his development is likely going to be somewhere in the Day 3 range with the most optimistic return being something along the lines of a conditional fifth-round pick. Still, if the team isn't able to find a way for Burks to get much time on the field, it would be the right move to let him get a new opportunity elsewhere.

Kansas City Chiefs

After an offseason spent replenishing their receiving unit, the Kansas City Chiefs remain uncertain about the position due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding 2023 rookie standout Rashee Rice. The current unquestioned members of the team's receiving room are two smaller splash-play guys in Marquise Brown and 2024 first-round pick Xavier Worthy, but Patrick Mahomes would love some more help.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Kansas City Chiefs posted an ADOT of 6.2 in 2023, the second lowest in the NFL.

We know the Chiefs love to operate with passes all over the field and one aspect of the offense they depended on last season was YAC opportunities. Bringing in Burks to stand in as WR4 with potential and size to develop into more allows the team to acquire intriguing depth for a low cost, and lessen their dependence on wideouts such as Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney, who have failed to make an impact to this point.

Detroit Lions

After losing Josh Reynolds this offseason and only signing Donovan Peoples-Jones on the open market, many expected the Detroit Lions to be in play for a wide receiver during the 2024 NFL Draft. Instead, they skipped out on the position altogether and, outside of two undrafted free agent signings, seem content with their current group.

While many expect Jameson Williams to take the next step to help the offense, it would be nice to add depth to the room, and Burks has the perfect frame and physicality to fill in as the team's 'X' receiver in 2024.

Plus, during his draft process, he revealed that growing up in Arkansas, he would hunt wild hogs with his bare hands. For a head coach who preaches about 'biting knee caps,' he seems like the perfect culture fit.

Jacksonville Jaguars

This isn't the first time the idea has been floated on GIVEMESPORT, but if teams are looking for experienced depth with upside, then Burks could be the perfect add, and a team like the Jacksonville Jaguars could use that more than most. The team lost 235 targets from last season's offense and while the additions of Gabriel Davis and Brian Thomas Jr. should help replace them, the need for additional production is needed.

Burks' would be able to play a physical role in the rotation and would compete with Parker Washington for the WR4 spot, while also having the chance to work with Trevor Lawrence, a QB who loves to depend on physical receivers. Burks' struggles haven't entirely been due to the lack of quarterback play, but getting him with a higher-tier passer in Jacksonville could only help his chances of reviving his stock.

