Tributes poured in online for Paul Bamba on Friday, the 27th of December, after the boxer's family, and his manager, the singer Ne-Yo, confirmed the 35-year-old had died just days after his last boxing bout.

Bamba was a 22-fight veteran who put together a 14-fight winning run in 2024 alone, and had finished three fighters in a row all while competing in the United States. His last fight, on the 21st of December, was against Rogelio Medina Luna, whom Bamba beat by sixth-round retirement. He died days later. A cause of death was not mentioned in the statement from Ne-Yo and the fighter's family.

Jake Paul, who Bamba had challenged to a fist-fight in the last week, helped lead the tributes, alongside fellow YouTube-boxer KSI, and renowned fight promoter Kalle Sauerland.

Tributes Pour in Online

Paul Bamba's death was 'completely out of the blue'