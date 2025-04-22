Steven Gerrard was comfortably one of the best players on the planet at one point in his career. It's a view agreed upon by many, and he eventually retired as one of the greatest midfielders the sport has ever seen.

The Englishman spent the best part of his senior career at Liverpool, the club he adored growing up, and LA Galaxy were the only other club to get their hands on his signature - that too for just a couple of seasons before he hung up his boots. It's fair to say any manager would have snatched at the chance to have Gerrard in their squad options, but he just wasn't interested in leaving the Reds.

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho was one such tactician who was desperate to get a transfer for Gerrard over the line. He tried three times for three different clubs, and eventually was told to look elsewhere for a new midfielder.

Fast-forward a couple of decades and that same Portuguese icon is now competing with Gerrard for a managerial vacancy.

Gerrard Set to Rival Mourinho for Rangers Job

The two legends cross paths in a whole new context